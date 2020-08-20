What Time Does 'Hoops' Season 1 Release On Netflix? See Details About The Animated Show

Hoops on Netflix is an upcoming American adult animated show. The show is set to release on Friday, August 21. Helmed by American comedian and writer Ben Hoffman, Hoops follows the story of a hot-headed and foul-mouthed high school basketball coach Ben Hopkins, played by comedian Jake Johnson.

Actors Rob Riggle, Natasha Leggero, Ron Funches, Cleo King and A.D. Miles will also be starring in the new Netflix animated show. Read on to find out, “What time does Hoops Season 1 come on Netflix?”

What time does Hoops Season 1 come on Netflix?

Like all other Netflix shows and films, Hoops season 1 will also release on Netflix at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. Netflix viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to stream the show at 8:00 am BST. While viewers in India will be able to stream it at 12:30 pm IST. Netflix subscribers from Australia will be able to watch Hoops season 1 at 5 pm AEST.

Hoops on Netflix

According to Hoops IMDb page, the animated show will be the first collaboration between Netflix & 20th Century Fox Television after Disney's acquisition of the Fox. Hoops season 1 will have 10 episodes. While the series has been created by Ben Hoffman, it has been was produced by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Seth Cohen, Jeny Batten, M. Dickson and Jake Johnson. The official trailer for Hoops was uploaded on Netflix’s YouTube channel on August 6. It has received over 600,000 views so far.

Animated shows on Netflix

Netflix has a great line up of animated shows. Some of the best-animated shows and films on the platform are F is for Family, Castlevania, Black Clover, The Simpsons, The Dragon Prince, Dragons Race To The Edge and Love Death & Robots. The platform has recently released the hit Nickelodeon show The Legend of Korra. Aside from Hoops Season 1, Lucifer season 5 will be releasing on Friday, August 21.

Films and Shows released on Netflix in August 2020

So far in August 2020, the following shows and films were released on the platform, Being John Malkovich (1999), Iron Man Armored Adventures (Season 1-2), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Project Power (2020), Teenage Bounty Hunters (Season 1) and The Legend of Korra (Seasons 1-4).

