Medici Season 4 On Netflix: Will Lorenzo De' Medici Return For Another Adventure?

One of Netflix's 'diamond in the rough' series Medici debuted their third season back on May 1, 2020. The series is an Italian-English drama which became a raging hit in Italy when it debuted on the Rai 1 network back in 2016. Now that season 3 of Medici has released on Netflix, fans of the series are reportedly asking whether a Medici season 4 is on the cards? 

Medici Season 4 details 

The Nicholas Meyer and Frank Spotnitz created series Medici on Netflix is undoubtedly turning out to be a sleeper hit for the streaming service. Though the show is lesser-known in the USA, which comprises a major customer base for Netflix, it can be slowly seeing catching up with audiences across the globe besides just the UK and Italy. Whether Medici on Netflix will get a season 4 is actually out of the question as the series has wrapped up with its third season. 

It was already known that Medici season 4 will not debut on Netflix as Medici season 3 i.e Medici: The Magnificient was announced to be the final story in the chapter. Medici season 4 plans have not been revealed by Netflix but it is expected that a spin-off series or a prequel series will be under the work soon.  Medici Season 4 was not scheduled by Netflix as the titular character of Lorenzo de' Medici was expected to avenge his brother's death in the third season itself. 

