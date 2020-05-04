'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Highly Anticipated By Fans, Confirmation From Netflix Awaited

Never Have I Ever is the latest drama added to Netflix. This show was co-created by comedian and actor Mindy Kaling. Many Netflix audience members are already hooked on it and are expecting a Season 2 for the show.

'Never Have I Ever Season 2' release date

Netflix and other streaming platforms are also seeing a major surge in viewership during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Amidst this viewership surge, Netflix premiered a new YA drama titled Never Have I Ever.

Also read | 'Never Have I Ever' Cast And The Characters They Play On The Show

This brand new teen drama series tell the story of a sophomore school girl named Devi who is trying to figure out the problems in her love life and her friendships. The Indian-origin protagonist is also trying to deal with the loss of her father amidst all the ongoing drama. Never Have I Ever debuted on Netflix on April 27, 2020.

Also read | 'Never Have I Ever' Review: Actor Maitreyi Shines In This Light Hearted Teen Series

I just unintentionally watched #neverhaveievernetflix all in one sitting. Best decision I’ve made in a long time...except now it’s done and I don’t have more. pic.twitter.com/nUTih4s7RN — Anastasia Molina (@Amolinnaa) April 30, 2020

Me: I'll just watch one episode of #neverhaveievernetflix

Me five hours later going through an emotional rollercoaster: WE NEED A SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/AergSTkPQt — TheeOriginalLolo (@LoloThee) April 29, 2020

Shedding light on mental health after EXTREME TRAUMA? And portraying it in a way that is real and non-offensive while including characters of multiple different backgrounds, not forcing EVERYTHING to happen? #neverhaveievernetflix pic.twitter.com/qId0xmhRRc — david (@davidnaps97) April 29, 2020

The show has already garnered wide praise from the viewers. Many of the show’s fans are already demanding a Never Have I Have Ever Season 2. But it is still early to tell whether this Mindy Kaling-produced drama will be witnessing a second season.

Even if the show does get a second season, its premiere is expected to be delayed. This delay is being caused due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Hence the Never Have I Ever season 2 release date can be expected to be in late 2020 or early 2021.

Also read | Who Plays The Role Of Paxton In 'Never Have I Ever'? Know More About The Actor Here

Also read | Mindy Kaling's Netflix Series, 'Never Have I Ever' Trailer Out, Watch Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.