'Dark' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Out, Show To Return On Netflix On ‘Day Of The Apocalypse’

The third season of Netflix's first German show, Dark, is all set to make its premiere on Netflix. Netflix has already dropped a release date for Dark Season 3, and fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the German sci-fi time-travel show. Dark Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2020, the same date as the show's feared ‘Day of the apocalypse’. The teaser trailer for Dark Season 3 was just released on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Dark Season 3 teaser trailer released

Above is the teaser trailer for Dark Season 3 that was recently shared by Netflix's YouTube channel. Alongside the teaser, the premiere date for Dark Season 3 was also dropped. The third season is set to release on June 27, 2020, which is the iconic ‘Day of the apocalypse’ as stated in the show.

The teaser trailer begins with the iconic line, "The end is the beginning and the beginning is the end," which is a line that most Dark fans will recognise immediately. The teaser then shows Jonas going back in time and revealing that this time around, it is going to be the "last cycle".

The teaser then shows glimpses of Martha, Jonas and Adam, and it even foreshadows the existence of unseen alternative worlds. At the very end, the teaser claims that "The Last Cycle Begins and The Last Cycle Ends".

What fans expect from Dark Season 3

Fans are truly excited to finally learn what will happen on the ‘Day of the apocalypse’. Moreover, many think that the third season of Dark will have the most complex and intricate timelines. Just a day before the release of the teaser trailer, show creator Baran bo Odar took to Instagram to share a cryptic post.

The post was just a photo of a wormhole with the words 24 hours superimposed on top. Even in the caption for the post, all Baran bo Odar wrote was "24hr". Fans had no idea what this cryptic hint meant and many took to the comments section to try and deduce its meaning. Some fans now believe that this hint has something to do with the much-awaited ‘Day of the apocalypse'.

