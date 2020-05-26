Who Is The Hacker In 'Control Z'? Identity Of The Mystery Man From Netflix's Show Revealed

Control Z is the latest show on Netflix that has caused a tremendous buzz among fans. The show revolves around a group of teenagers whose lives are about to be changed forever. The show begins with a hacker unveiling sensitive information about a person and then goes on to create havoc in the life of students on the campus. Hence the ultimate question at the end of season 1 is, who is the hacker? Who is the one responsible for all of the chaos?

Who is Control Z hacker? Identity of the mystery man from Netflix's show revealed

As Sofia's search for the hacker progresses, she comes closer to uncovering many secrets. However, the hacker is still on the loose and threatens the privacy of many students. Hence, stopping him is essential for Sofia.

The Control Z series has 8 episodes and it is in the 6th episode that the true identity of the hacker is actually revealed. In the 6th episode, the hacker is revealed to be Raul. This comes in as a huge shock for the viewers as Raul is one of Sofia’s closest friends who are trying to uncover the mysterious hacker.

It comes as a huge shock to the characters in the series as Raul was with them all along in their investigation. He had been the antagonist all along and yet they were unaware of his criminal wrongdoings.

In episode 6, Sofia accuses and assumes Javier to be the hacker and has a fight with him. Later on, after a while, she and Raul share a moment, and later she finds a mask under his bed. It is then revealed to her and the viewers that Raul is indeed is the hacker as his mask matches the hacker's.

In the same episode, the makers show flashbacks of how Raul did his works as a hacker and blew everyone’s privacy in an instant. This happens just before the season finale as Sofia is devastated with this revelation about her friend. However, according to a news portal, despite Raul being revealed as the hacker, it is uncertain if he actually can be held accountable for his actions. Hence, fans expect more out of the story and wish for a second season to provide them with certain answers about Control Z and the fate of Raul.

