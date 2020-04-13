WWE Fans Binge On The Big Show's New Netflix Comedy Special, Give Glowing Reviews

WWE fans have been raving about the brand new Netflix show ‘The Big Show show’ as Twitter has exploded with positive comments from fans all around the world. The seven-time WWE World Champion has fictionalised his own character in ‘The Big Show Show’ where Paul Wight (Big Show) is seen dealing with his retired life alongside his family members. The brand new Netflix show managed to create a hype since the release of the trailer and it appears that WWE fans have actually loved ‘The Big Show Show’ after all the positive comments on social media platforms.

Also Read | The Big Show Show Set To Premiere On Netflix On April 6, WWE Fans Rave About Trailer

WWE: ‘The Big Show Show’ on Netflix garners positive reviews

WWE Superstar Big Show is not the only wrestling persona to have appeared in the show. Apart from him, Mark Henry and Mick Foley have also appeared on ‘The Big Show Show'. Season one includes eight episodes and has been highly successful, with WWE fans already beginning to ask for the next season. Here’s how netizens reacted to ‘The Big Show Show’

Also Read | Did Big Show Retire? Has The WWE Star Announced Retirement After WrestleMania 36 Defeat?

WWE: Netizens react to ‘The Big Show show’

I didn’t think I could love @WWETheBigShow more .. but “the Big Show show” on Netflix is hilarious and perfect to watch during quarentine😂😂😂 — Kneckt (@knecktwow) April 13, 2020

I hope Big show has an iron clad contract with Netflix cuz I want 67 more seasons pic.twitter.com/YDctLuj8xk — Spirit (@SpiritOfBotan) April 6, 2020

The big show has a kids series on Netflix, I really like it. — ALEIA🦋 (@REDNOONIE_) April 13, 2020

The Big Show on Netflix is actually really good, even tho it’s a lil cheesy — effie we all got pain (@obiwankenbl0wme) April 13, 2020

Also Read | Ronda Rousey Says WWE Lifestyle Isn't For Her Anymore, Slams "ungrateful" Fans

Also Read | Ronda Rousey Trolled By Fans For Showing Off Her Stocked Coronavirus Doomsday Reserves

(Image courtesy: Netflix)