WWE Fans Binge On The Big Show's New Netflix Comedy Special, Give Glowing Reviews

WWE News

The Big Show Show on Netflix received positive reviews from fans all over the globe. WWE fans left rave reviews of the show on social media.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

WWE fans have been raving about the brand new Netflix show ‘The Big Show show’ as Twitter has exploded with positive comments from fans all around the world. The seven-time WWE World Champion has fictionalised his own character in ‘The Big Show Show’ where Paul Wight (Big Show) is seen dealing with his retired life alongside his family members. The brand new Netflix show managed to create a hype since the release of the trailer and it appears that WWE fans have actually loved ‘The Big Show Show’ after all the positive comments on social media platforms. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@wwethebigshow) on

WWE: ‘The Big Show Show’ on Netflix garners positive reviews

WWE Superstar Big Show is not the only wrestling persona to have appeared in the show. Apart from him, Mark Henry and Mick Foley have also appeared on ‘The Big Show Show'. Season one includes eight episodes and has been highly successful, with WWE fans already beginning to ask for the next season. Here’s how netizens reacted to ‘The Big Show Show’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@wwethebigshow) on

WWE: Netizens react to ‘The Big Show show’

(Image courtesy: Netflix)

