Netflix Gives Nod To Season 3 Of 'Narcos: Mexico' With New Showrunners On Board

Coming as a big surprise for fans, Netflix has ordered a third season of drug-trafficking drama series Narcos: Mexico. But, this time the third installment of the highly watched series will not feature lead Diego Luna, who portrayed drug cartel leader Félix Gallardo. This time the third season will have a new showrunner to carry forward the legacy of the series.

Netflix gives nod to Narcos: Mexico season 3

Season 2 ended with Luna’s Gallardo sentenced to prison for his drug trafficking crimes and there had been much speculation he would not return if the series was renewed for a third season. Luna is set to reprise his Cassian Andor character in Disney+’s Star Wars spinoff series Rogue One, which is currently in pre-production.

According to Deadline, series co-creator Carlo Bernard will be taking over day-to-day show running duties from Eric Newman who is stepping back after five seasons. Newman will continue to executive produce the series alongside Bernard, Jose Padilha, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Doug Miro, and Andrés Baiz. Wagner Moura, who starred as Pablo Escobar during the first two seasons of Narcos, also will return to the series, directing two episodes in the new season.

Showrunner, Newman who is currently under an overall deal with Netflix with films like Bright, Power Project, and television series like Hemlock Grove, Narcos, and Narcos: Mexico, told the international media outlet that he is proud of the entire team. He said that he is grateful for his five years during the filming of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. He further mentioned that he is proud of what the spectacular team has achieved with these shows.

Set in the 90s, the story of the series revolves around the time when globalization of the drug business ignites. Season three will examine the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.

(Image credit: Narcos/ Instagram)

