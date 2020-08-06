Armaan Malik shares a cryptic post, says 'something cool dropping tonight'

Singer Armaan Malik who has managed to create a special niche for himself in the Hindi Film Industry with his soulful tracks recently shared a cryptic post on Twitter which hints about his new project. The singer who treated fans with some soulful tracks amid the lockdown, kept his fans on toes after he wrote that he is set to share the good news on August 6 night.

Armaan shared his smiling selfie on the micro-blogging site and hinted that he is about to drop something cool on August 6 night. Scores of his curious and excited fans and followers were quick enough to comment under the post and asked the singer about the project. One of the users called the singer as the “king of surprise” who is surprising his fans with various new tracks. Another user wrote that Armaan is unpredictable and no one can really guess what will he drop. A third user asked the singer to reveal more details about the upcoming project which has created a sense of excitement among is fans. A fourth user chimed in and wrote that he is not able to hold on to his excitement over the news and asked the singer to reveal the good news as soon as possible.

something cool dropping tonight 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/NdE1mmpaab — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 6, 2020

What ?? 😍🤩🥳

Can't express my happiness and eagerness 💯😍

Is that a Teaser? A photoshoot video? A live? A website for Zara Thehro and Beech Raaste??

What's that?

Atleast please tell the time for the surprise revealing?

Please🙏🏻🙏🏻

Waiting for the update

Love you Armaan ❤️🙏🏻 — Aryan Yadav (@AryanYa59386261) August 6, 2020

You know even sometimes I feel excited with no reason coz of you, but this one ahh! 😍 Can't waitttttt — hildaa. (@AM_hildaa) August 6, 2020

@ArmaanMalik22 MASHALLAH!! I don't what is it,but I'm damn excited.🤩I can't control my excitements when I hear these words from you.🤩 What can be that surprise? 😌 Armaan I really want your t-shirt pls give me. can you give me ur this t-shirt Armaan?😌 @ArmaanMalik22 #MIK — ❤️ FATIMA ARMAAN MALIK ❤️ (@AFatima32980073) August 6, 2020

App Kitna suspense create karte ho abb

Bata bhi dooooo

It's my houble request.

Atleast time to bata dooo. — ARMALIAN 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗THE SUPER DUPER HIT ARMANIAN (@PIYUSHK00786477) August 6, 2020

The singer who has released two English tracks back to back, Next 2 Me and Control, has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown in an old interview with a media outlet, the singer explained how hard it was for him to make this song. He also talked a little bit about his new single Next 2 Me and explained the details of his lyrics. Armaan Malik talked about his international music and the creative process behind it. Talking about his single Control, the singer explained what missing someone meant to him. The singer explained that missing someone is not about how long its been since you last saw them but about wishing that they were beside you every minute of the day when you're going about with your daily life. He said that he wanted to capture this sentiment in his music as people would connect to it. He wanted his music to be relatable to everyone.

