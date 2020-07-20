'Dark Desire' Cast Boasts Of Prolific Mexican Actors Like Maite Perroni & Jorge Poza

Netflix's web series Dark Desire is the latest thriller drama to pique the interest of the audience worldwide. Quite similar to the highly successful web film 365 DNI, which dropped on the streaming platform last month, fans are obsessing over this Mexican thriller. Titled Oscuro Deseo in Spanish, Dark Desire's plot follows the story of a married professor and her affair with a much younger man, who turns out to be her student. The web series premiered on Netflix on July 15 and boasts of a stellar star cast including Maite Perroni, Jorge Poza, Regina Pavón, Alejandro Speitzer, and Erik Hayser in the lead roles. Read to know about the cast of Dark Desire in detail.

Maite Perroni as Alma Solares

Playing the lead role of Alma Solares in Dark Desire is Maite Perroni. Maite as Alma plays the law professor who is married to Leonardo Solares but has a wild affair with Darío Guerra. The Mexican actor is well-known for performance in the television soap opera, Rebelde. Perroni is also a member of RBD, a Latin Grammy-nominated pop group.

Alejandro Speitzer as Darío Guerra

Dark Desire's breakout star Alejandro Speitzer plays the role of Darío Guerra. Alejandro as Darío plays the mysterious and sinister young man who has an affair with professor Alma Solares. The 25-year-old kick-started his career as a child artist by starring in multiple Mexican television shows. He was also seen in the soap opera La Reina del Sur and the Mexican crime-drama series, The Club.

Jorge Poza as Leonardo Solares

The Mexican actor Jorge Poza plays the role of Leonardo Solares in Dark Desire. Jorge as Leonardo plays the role of Alma's husband and Zoe's father in the web series. Jorge and Maite had also starred in La Gata before sharing the screen space in this Netflix Originals.

Regina Pavón as Zoe Solares

The Mexican model-actor Regina Pavón essays the role of Zoe Solares in this thriller drama. Regina as Zoe plays the daughter of Alma and Leonardo Solares, who has a morbid fascination with death. Pavón was also seen in Monarca and No Manches Frida before Dark Desire.

Erik Hayser as Esteban

The Mexican write, actor and producer, Erik Hayser plays the role of Esteban in the Netflix Originals. Erik as Esteban plays a criminologist turned private detective and the brother of Leonardo Solares. Hayser had also starred in Netflix's sci-fi series Sense8 and is known for his performance in the political drama series, Ingobernable.

