If 'Breaking Bad' Is Made In India, Netflix Wants These Characters To Essay Pivotal Roles

Breaking Bad, according to the critics and its international fandom, is one of the greatest series ever made. Its plot revolves around a chemistry teacher, Bryan Cranston as Walter White, who decides to cook meth in order to make ends meet. Breaking Bad cast also includes Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, Anna Gunn as Skyler White and Dean Norris as Hank Schrader, among others.

Netflix recently took to its Instagram handle to share which actors and their characters would be better suited in the Bollywood remake of Breaking Bad. Many fans showered love on the cast suggestion in the comments section. Take a look:

Netflix's version of Breaking Bad's Bollywood remake

Manoj Bajpai as Walter White

(Image courtesy: Netflix India)



Manoj Bajpai is one of the greatest examples of fine cinema and versatility. This versatile actor has previously played prominent roles in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Family Man, to name a few. Netflix believes Manoj Bajpai's character from Gangs of Wasseypur can play Walter White rather effortlessly. Walter White, played by multi-talented Bryan Cranston, is a family man and a chemistry teacher who starts cooking meth to pay his medical bills.

Imran Khan as Jesse Pinkman

(Source: Netflix India’s Instagram)



Imran Khan has already played a rough and messy character in Delhi Belly. Owing to which, Netflix believes that the actor can do justice to Jesse Pinkman’s multi-layered character played by Aaron Paul. Some of Jesse’s important character traits are sensitivity, kindness and his struggles with addiction and according to Netflix, Imran Khan's Delhi Belly character could portray them perfectly.

Pankaj Tripathi as Gus Fring

(Source: Netflix India’s Instagram)



Pankaj Tripathi has played prominent roles like Kaleen Bhaiya in iconic series Mirzapur and a loving father in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Looking at his acting abilities, Netflix doesn’t doubt Pankaj’s ability to portray a straight-faced drug-lord. Gus Fring’s terrifying straight-faced smile and his hidden personality make him a terrorizing and one of the most loved villains.

Vidya Balan as Skyler White

(Source: Netflix India’s Instagram)



Vidya Balan has proven her ability to blend into the character that she plays with movies like Kahani and Bhool Bhulaiya. Netflix believes that Vidya Balan would blend into the character of Skyler White, Walter White’s spouse. Skyler White is a strong and decisive woman who does what she thinks works best for her family.

Ishaan Khatter as Walter ‘Flynn’ White Jr.

(Source: Netflix India’s Instagram)



Ishaan Khatter has proven his acting abilities in movies like Beyond the Clouds and Khaali Peeli. Portraying Walter ‘Flynn’ White Jr, Walter White’s son, would suit Ishaan Khatter the best, according to Netflix. Walter White Jr. is Walter White’s son and struggles with cerebral palsy in the series.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saul Goodman

(Source: Netflix India’s Instagram)



Nawazuddin Siddiqui has time and again proved his talent. Only Nawazuddin could do justice to Saul Goodman’s character, as per the Netflix post. A knowledgeable, quirky, quick-witted character and a master of identifying legal loopholes, Saul Goodman is Walter White’s lawyer in the series.

Boman Irani as Hank Schrader

(Source: Netflix India’s Instagram)



Having acted with perfection in movies like 3 idiots and the Munna Bhai series, Netflix thinks Boman Irani's Viru Sahastrabuddhe would ease into the role of Hank Schrader. Hank Schrader portrayed by Dean Norris is a boastful and a smart DEA agent and Walter White’s brother-in-law.

Sushmita Sen as Marie Schrader

(Source: Netflix India’s Instagram)



Marie Schrader is Skyler White’s sister and Hank’s wife in the series. She is impulsive and self-centred but a caring wife and sister. Her character traits and look perfectly match with Sushmita Sen's character in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Netflix shares that Sushmita Sen could be the perfect actor to play Marie Schrader.

As soon as Netflix India took to its Instagram to share its Bollywood version of Breaking Bad, fans seemed mighty impressed with the particularity and accuracy. One user wrote ‘Perfect’ while another one said ‘best match for gus’. Some Breaking Bad fans also expressed their curiosity to see these Bollywood actors play the characters on Indian Breaking Bad spin-off series.

(Source: Netflix India’s Instagram)

