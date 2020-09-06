Top Memes Of The Week That Are Sure To Crack You Up: See List Here

Lockdown blues is a serious phenomenon that has affected netizens all across the globe. While there is nothing much to do, people mainly rely on social media platforms for the purpose of entertainment. Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, several new meme trends have emerged on social media. Some of the most popular memes that have emerged on social media in the recent past include the ‘Binod’ memes and the ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ memes. Here is a list of top viral memes that were trending last week.

Top Viral Memes:

Rasode Mein Kaun Tha Memes:

The Rasode Mein Kaun Tha memes are one of the most viral memes on social media. This meme was started by a Youtuber named Yash Mukhate. The meme makes a reference to the Indian television soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya showcases a scene wherein the daughter-in-law sneaks into the kitchen and removes the gram from the cooker. This infuriates the mother-in-law, Kokilaben who then asks the question “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha”? In Gujarati, the work ‘Rosoda’, refers to kitchen.

This week the Maharashtra wing of the Press Information Bureau shared the ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha meme’. However, this meme also carried a social message. The meme has now become viral on the internet. You can check out the meme here:

How the email found me memes:

Memes on jobs and professional work environments have been hugely trending on social media. One such meme includes the how the e-mail found me meme. This meme makes a reference to work e-mails that generally begin with the greeting, “Hope this email finds you well". Here is a viral how the email found me meme:

“Hope this email finds you well”

How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/K8mOwPVF8T — Walk Thru My Thoughts (@WhatsUrIG) August 26, 2020

Teachers' Day 2020 Memes:

Today, India is celebrating the occasion of Teacher’s Day. While several have taken to social media to express gratitude towards their teachers, several have even shared Teachers' Day 2020 Memes. Here is a Teachers Day meme that is sure to crack you up:

PUBG Memes:

In a recent development, the Government of India banned 118 Chinese apps amidst the Indo-China standoff. While this decision has affected several users, the PUBG ban is one that has created utmost dissatisfaction. Owing to this, several PUBG memes have surfaced on social media. Here is a viral PUBG meme that is sure to crack you up:

#Hacked #pubgban #pubg_banned



Modiji VS Student



Modiji - NEET, JEE exam in Corona

Students- One million dislikes



Modiji - Ban on PUBG

Students - Twitter account haked



*Meanwhile students be like - pic.twitter.com/3UVi8EBIk2 — Darshan Shrikhande (@DarshanShrikha2) September 3, 2020

Gulshan Devaiah’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota meme:

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has great comic timing. Recently the Hunterrr actor took to Instagram to share a meme that made a reference to his film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. While this meme received several likes, it also cracked up several to tears. You can check out the meme here:

