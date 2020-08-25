Netflix's 'Dragon's Dogma' Trailer Out: Watch First Trailer Of Anime Series Here

Netflix has become one of the most popular OTT platforms for content consumption. They have managed to do the same by releasing some popular films and series from all over the globe as well as releases some original content. The makers recently released the first trailer for Netflix's Dragon’s Dogma that has been making a lot of hype amongst the film fanatics. Read more to know about Netflix's Dragon’s Dogma.

Netflix's Dragon's Drogma trailer released

Netflix has stepped into the Amine game by releasing some original Japanese Anime. One of their most popular series forms the Anime section is Baki. A number of fans have been expressing their views about Netflix's Dragon’s Dogma trailer on their respective social media accounts. After looking at the fan reaction, it seems that this anime could top all charts amongst all the Anime series released by Netflix till now. The trailer of the show gives the viewers a backstory of how and why did the lead character started his hunt for the dragon.

When you fight a monster, you may become one too. Check out the trailer for Dragon's Dogma, the anime adaptation of Capcom's action fantasy hit arriving September 17th. pic.twitter.com/c0Mp4Gk13K — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 25, 2020

More about Netflix's Dragon's Dogma

Netflix has described the show with the trailer and wrote “After losing his home to a dragon, Ethan sets out to hunt it down once and for all. A pawn appears by his side and serves to protect his life. But the dangers that lie in wait for Ethan are beyond their imaginations, for when you fight a monster... you just may become one too". The series has also been adapted form the world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon’s Dogma. This game from CAPCOM will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. They also shared a Tweet regarding the same and wrote, “When you fight a monster, you may become one too. Check out the trailer for Dragon's Dogma, the anime adaptation of Capcom's action fantasy hit arriving September 17th”.

The animated series, Netflix’s Dragon’s Dogma is a popular video game franchise that has been transformed into an anime series. The action role-playing hack and slash video game was released in 2012 by the developers and publishers Capcom. It is going to be released on September 17, 2020, and has been directed by Shin'ya Sugai. Reportedly, the first season of the show will feature 7 episodes. The trailer was released without any prior announcement and it has been trending since it was revealed. The video has garnered thousands of views in just hours of being released online.

