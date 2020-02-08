'Watered Down Adaption' Or 'value For Money?': Here Is Netflix's 'Locke & Key' Review

Locke & Key, the supernatural series which is Netflix’s latest investment, assures daunting storyline and shots. The epic music and cut-to-cut scenes will keep you hooked with curiosity. Locke & Key's story revolves around three kids and their mother, who after their father is murdered, move to his strange ancestral home. A series of unfortunate events then strike the family. Originally, the story is adapted from a popular comic series. The fictional story was released on February 7, 2020 and viewers had varied reactions to the mystery thriller. Check out some viewer reviews below:

Twitter reviews of Locke & Key

me: #LockeAndKey looks kinda scary

Netflix: watch it

me: I don't think it's a good idea to watch it alone

Netflix: just watch it

me: I'll just try the first ten minutes



*an hour later*



me: next episode please pic.twitter.com/Vgtqho5UUJ — Audrey FrancisPlante (@AudreyFrancisP) February 8, 2020

Really enjoyed the first two episodes of #LockeAndKey ! Very original, great performances, and it gets right into the good stuff! — James-The Arc Blog (@arc_blog) February 8, 2020

Me: I need to sleep



Also me: watching more episodes of #LockeAndKey pic.twitter.com/6PjsOWHjSX — Rue (@RuthSamz) February 8, 2020

Watching #LockeAndKey. Bode’s one of those kids that needs to be kept on a leash at Disney World, isn’t he? pic.twitter.com/LC0wl2YlvL — It don’t MATTER what my name is! (@lbrass3) February 8, 2020

So far it’s been a watered down adaptation with bad dialogue. Hoping it gets better. 😬🙏 #LockeAndKey pic.twitter.com/fvF0bdgGzJ — Megan (@meganmahfoud) February 8, 2020

#LockeAndKey is so, so good. Goodbye to the rest of my weekend plans. 🗝 @lockekeynetflix pic.twitter.com/gyAbgCQrkq — Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) February 8, 2020

47 minutes into the first episode of #LockeAndKey on Netflix and I'm already... pic.twitter.com/61Csx3QlmW — Maria Jose Padilla (@MajoPadilla7) February 8, 2020

Watch the thrilling and horrifying trailer of Locke & Key here:

