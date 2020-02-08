Union Budget
'Watered Down Adaption' Or 'value For Money?': Here Is Netflix's 'Locke & Key' Review

Television News

On February 7, 2020, makers released 'Locke & Key' on Nextflix. Check out the reviews of viewers who have given mixed reactions for the mystery thriller.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
locke & key

Locke & Key, the supernatural series which is Netflix’s latest investment, assures daunting storyline and shots. The epic music and cut-to-cut scenes will keep you hooked with curiosity. Locke & Key's story revolves around three kids and their mother, who after their father is murdered, move to his strange ancestral home. A series of unfortunate events then strike the family. Originally, the story is adapted from a popular comic series. The fictional story was released on February 7, 2020 and viewers had varied reactions to the mystery thriller. Check out some viewer reviews below:

Twitter reviews of Locke & Key

Also Read | Tom Hardy: A List Of The Best Characters Played By The Locke Actor

Also Read | 'Locke & Key' Season 1 Release Time And Everything Else That You Need To Know About It

Also Read | Netflix Finally Allows Users To Disable The 'most Annoying Feature'

Also Read | Netflix Is All Set To Release A Vintage Love Series, 'Taj Mahal 1989'

Watch the thrilling and horrifying trailer of Locke & Key here: 

 

 

 

