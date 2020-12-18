Dota 2 New Hero, Hoodwink: Here Are All New Abilities Of This New Hero

Dota 2 has released its latest The Mistwood update and the players are loving it. This Dota 2 update has brought in a new hero and the players are curious about it. The gamers have been asking about Hoodwink abilities recently. So we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about Hoodwink abilities.

Dota 2 Hoodwink Abilities

The makers of Dota 2 have constantly been updating their game for their players now. The most recent Dota 2 update has brought in a new hero known as Hoodwink to the game. Thus, the term Hoodwink abilities has been trending amongst the gaming community. A complete article has been posted on Dota 2 official blog. We have listed all the information they had about Dota 2 new hero Hoodwink's abilities. Read more to know about Hoodwink abilities and other new features added with Dota 2 The Mistwood update.

Acorn Shot: Hoodwink fires an attack with an acorn at the target unit which then bounces to nearby targets, slowing them and dealing bonus damage. When targeted on the ground, a tree is created at the target position but the added bounce is lost.

Bushwack: Tosses a net trap that stunts enemy heroes if they are near a tree in the area. Affected enemies are pulled towards the tree and have their vision reduced to zero for the duration of the stun.

Scurry: Hoodwink passively has a chance to evade physical attacks while near trees. Can be activated to gain bonus movement speed, phased collision, and tree-walking for a brief period of time.

Sharpshooter: Hoodwink charges up and fires a deadly bolt from her crossbow, dealing heavy damage, slow and Break to an enemy hero. The damage and debuff duration scale up in time with her charge.

AGHANIM'S SHARDS

Added a new item: Aghanim’s Shard

Costs 1400 Gold. All heroes have their own custom shard upgrade as part of this update which permanently adds a new ability or improves an existing one. Can be purchased starting at 20 minutes and gets consumed immediately when it's given to your hero (like Aghanim's Blessing).

You can now check what Scepter and Shard upgrades do for the selected hero directly in the Hero UI, next to their abilities, as well as which ones are active. Consumed Scepter buffs no longer shows up as a buff icon mixed in with other buffs. Alt-Clicking on the Scepter and Shard UI will notify your allies whether the selected hero owns that upgrade.

