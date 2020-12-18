Dota 2 New Hero, Hoodwink: Here Are All New Abilities Of This New Hero

Quick links:
Dota 2 has released its latest The Mistwood update and the players are loving it. This Dota 2 update has brought in a new hero and the players are curious about it. The gamers have been asking about Hoodwink abilities recently. So we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about Hoodwink abilities.
Head over to the Mistwoods Update page to learn all about our newest hero, Hoodwink, and the trove of all-new powers that Aghanim's magnanimity has bestowed upon us all. https://t.co/8KsoSoy0oz pic.twitter.com/hknozouC7q— DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) December 17, 2020
The makers of Dota 2 have constantly been updating their game for their players now. The most recent Dota 2 update has brought in a new hero known as Hoodwink to the game. Thus, the term Hoodwink abilities has been trending amongst the gaming community. A complete article has been posted on Dota 2 official blog. We have listed all the information they had about Dota 2 new hero Hoodwink's abilities. Read more to know about Hoodwink abilities and other new features added with Dota 2 The Mistwood update.
