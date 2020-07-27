DOTA 2 Battle Pass Prize Pool For TI 2020 Breaches $30 Million Mark

Back in May, Dota 2 announced the sale of The International 10 Battle Pass, with a portion of the proceeds going to the prize pool of Dota 2's annual competition, The International, popularly known in the gaming community as TI. Within days of the launch of the battle pass, the prize pool for the tournament skyrocketed by a whopping $8 million. The current prize pool has already crossed the $30 million mark, which is the second-largest prize pool for any single tournament in the history of esports. The top spot is held by The International 2019 that had a prize pool of $34,330,068. TI10 (2020) is now expected to raise a prize pool of around $40 million.

DOTA 2 Battle Pass 2020

The Battle Pass is available in three levels - Level 1 Bundle ($9.99), Level 50 Bundle ($29.35) and Level 100 Bundle ($44.99). According to DOTA's official website, 25 percent of all Battle Pass sales will directly go to the prize pool of The International 10. TI10 Battle Pass is set to wrap up on September 19.

The International 2020

The biggest esports tournament for DOTA 2 professional games, The International serves as the culmination of the long qualifying season - Dota Pro Circuit. The 10th edition of the annual series was initially scheduled for August 18-23 at Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden. However, in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, TI10 was delayed. It is expected the tournament will be held in late 2020 or early 2021. Since StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3 concluded in March, four events have been cancelled by Valve (DOTA 2's developers).

Dota Pro Circuit 2019-20 season team ranking

TNC Predator - 5320 points Vici Gaming - 5100 points Team Secret - 4950 points EG - 4450 points Invictus Gaming - 3100 points Alliance - 1920 points Team Liquid - 1820 points business associates - 960 points Beastcoast - 820 points Team Aster - 440 points ]Fnatic - 400 points Chaos Esports Club - 241 points

