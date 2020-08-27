Dota 2's The International Becomes Most Lucrative Esports Event With $34.4m Prize Pool

Dota 2, by developers Valve, is one of the most popular multiplayer battle games and quite well known for their lucrative prize pools. Dota 2 The International, an annual tournament, serves as the culmination of the long qualifying season. While the Dota 2 The International schedule is yet to be released, The Dota 2 The International prize pool has skyrocketed, making it the most lucrative esports event in history.

Dota 2 The International prize pool rises to a whopping $34.4 million, breaks last year's record

Valve released the Battle Pass in May, with a portion of the proceeds adding to the Dota 2 The International prize pool. While the current Dota 2 The international schedule remains indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament has created a significant amount of buzz. It has broken its own record as the most lucrative esports event this year.

In 2019, the Dota 2 The international prize pool was a whopping $34.3 million (approximately ₹254 crore), while the current prize pool, at the time of writing, is $34,429,818 (about ₹254.5 crore), according to their official website. Notably, the Battle Pass lasts until September 19, meaning the Dota 2 The International prize pool could increase even further. The Dota 2 Battle Pass is available in three levels: Level 1 Bundle at $9.99 (₹738 approximately), Level 50 Bundle at $29.35 (₹2169 approximately) and Level 100 Bundle at $44.99 (₹3325 approximately).

Valve 'can't commit' to Dota 2 The international schedule amidst COVID-19

In a tweet on Monday, Valve announced that they cannot yet commit to the Dota 2 The International schedule, given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was initially scheduled for August 18-23 at Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden before it was indefinitely postponed amidst the global health crisis. According to reports, the esports event could be held in the early months of 2021. Valve has cancelled four events this year amidst the pandemic after concluding the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3 in March.

In following how the pandemic has been developing globally, the recent increase in the unpredictability of COVID-19 means we can’t yet commit to new dates for TI10 and the DPC. We share your eagerness in returning to these events, and will announce updates as soon as we can. — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) August 25, 2020

Dota 2 The International teams

Team Secret (Europe)

Virtus.Pro (CIS)

Vici Gaming (China)

Evil Geniuses (North America)

Team Liquid (Europe)

PSG. LGD (China)

Fnatic (SouthEast Asia)

Ninjas in Pajamas (Europe)

TNC Predators (Southeast Asia)

OG (Europe)

Alliance (Europa)

Keen Gaming (China)

Newbees (North America)

Infamous (South America)

Chaos Esports Club (Europe)

Natus Vincere (CIS)

Royal never give up (China)

Mineski (Southeast Asia)

(Image Courtesy: dota2.com)