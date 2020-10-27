During the lockdown, Netflix has managed to keep its viewers entertained. Netflix greeted its subscribers with various movies and series. The streaming service giant is now all set to release a new documentary titled Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb. As the Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb release date is nearing, a lot of people have been wondering about what time does Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb release on Netflix. To all the people who are curious to know about the Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb release time and date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb release date

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb documentary on Netflix will be releasing on October 28, 2020. Which means that the Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb documentary will be releasing tomorrow on Wednesday. Viewers from all over the world can tune in to Netflix from tomorrow to watch the Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb.

What time does Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb release on Netflix?

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb release time on Netflix is expected to be at 12 AM PT. Like all other shows, Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb is also likely to be released at 12 AM PT. Subscribers of Netflix in India can stream the documentary from 12.30 PM on Wednesday. As per Eastern Time, the documentary will be available to watch at 3 AM on October 28, 2020. For the viewers in Australia, the documentary will be available to watch from 6 PM on Wednesday. The British audience can stream the documentary series from 8 AM on Wednesday.

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

As the name suggests, Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb documentary on Netflix explores the mysteries of the tomb. The official plot synopsis of Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb reads as, “After unearthing a tomb that had been untouched for 4,400 years, Egyptian archaeologists attempt to decipher the history of the extraordinary find.” From the looks of the trailer, the documentary sees a team of local archaeologists uncovering various mysteries around the site of the tomb. The Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb documentary is directed by James Tovell. Here is a look at the Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb trailer.

