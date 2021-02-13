Netflix's Punjabi twist To 'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' Has Fans Going 'Oh Ho'

Netflix often comes up with innovative ways to keep their followers interested and excited about their content. The social media handles of the streaming giant frequently indulge in promoting their films and shows in a witty manner. In one of their recent posts on Instagram, Netflix India has shared a romantic scene from the film To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which has just released on the OTT platform. However, the caption that they have shared in that posts also makes reference to a popular romantic Punjabi song – have a look.

Netflix makes a Punjabi song reference in a To All the Boys: Always and Forever scene

Netflix is filled with romantic films and series of all kinds, which is enjoyed by viewers from all over the world. However, while promoting their films, they often make local and traditional art references in their posts. That is clearly visible in their recent post, which shows a small but romantic clip from To All the Boys: Always and Forever. The scene is an intimate moment between the lead characters Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean, where Peter expresses his feelings towards Lara Jean.

The caption of the post reads, “So basically what Peter is saying is: (Lara) Jean-ne mera dil lutteya #ToAllTheBoysIveLovedBefore #LaraJean #PeterKavinsky”. The caption is a reference to the famous Punjabi song Jinhe Mera Dil Lutteya, which is extremely popular among Indian masses. The social handles of the streaming giant have also made such kind of witty references in many of their previous posts, which evidently gets a lot of response from the netizens. Many people were seen responding in the comments section with “Oh Ho”, which follows the reference line in the actual lyrics of the song.

Image courtesy: Netflix India's Instagram comments

To All the Boys: Always and Forever cast shows Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish playing some of the prominent roles in this film. The film has released on Netflix on February 12 and is a sequel to, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The venture has been directed by Michael Fimognari.

