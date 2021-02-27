Last Updated:

Netflix's Releases In March 2021: From 'DOTA: Dragon's Blood' To 'Yes Day'

Netflix has several new releases next month along with bringing back some old films/shows. Thus, check out the full list of Netflix's release in March 2021

netflix's release in march 2021

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown, streaming services have undeniably become one of the biggest sources of entertainment for the audience across the globe while theatres remained shut. To date, netizens highly rely on various OTT platforms for their daily dose of content consumption and entertainment. To keep up with the viewer's constant need for new content, streaming giant Netflix's March 2021 lineup has several highly-anticipated releases, including Dota: Dragon's Blood release to Pacific Rim: The Black's release. Thus, based on a report by whats-on-netflix.com, check out which old and new shows/films comprise Netflix's release in March 2021. 

Here's a list of Netflix's March 2021 lineup:

On March 1, 2021

  • Dances with Wolves (1990)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Jason X (2001)
  • Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Documentary)
  • Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
  • Training Day (2001)
  • Two Weeks Notice (2002)
  • The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
  • Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • The Dark Knight (2008)
  • Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
  • Invictus (2009)
  • Year One (2009)
  • Step Up: Revolution (2012)
  • Killing Gunther (2017)
  • LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
  • Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

On March 2, 2021

  • Black or White (2014)
  • Word Party: Season 5

On March 3, 2021

  • Parker (2013)
  • Safe Haven (2013)
  • Murder Among the Mormons 
  • Moxie 

On March 4, 2021

  • Pacific Rim: The Black

On March 5, 2021

  • City of Ghosts
  • Dogwashers 
  • Nevenka: Breaking the Silence 
  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 
  • Sentinelle 

On March 8, 2021

  • Bombay Begums
  • Bombay Rose

On March 9, 2021

  • The Houseboat
  • StarBeam: Season 3

On March 10, 2021

  • Dealer
  • Last Chance U: Basketball
  • Marriage or Mortgage 

On March 11, 2021

  • The Block Island Sound (2020)
  • Coven of Sisters 

On March 12, 2021

  • Love Alarm: Season 2 
  • The One 
  • Paper Lives 
  • Paradise PD: Part 3
  • Yes Day

On March 14, 2021

  • Audrey (2020)

On March 15, 2021

  • The BFG (2016)
  • Bakugan: Armored Alliance
  • The Last Blockbuster (2020)
  • The Lost Pirate Kingdom 
  • Zero Chill 

On March 16, 2021

  • Savages (2012)
  • RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo 
  • Waffles + Mochi 

On March 17, 2021

  • Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case 
  • Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal 

On March 18, 2021

  • The Fluffy Movie (2014)
  • Skylines (2020)
  • B: The Beginning Succession (Season 2)
  • Deadly Illusions (2021)
  • Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American 

On March 19, 2021

  • Alien TV: Season 2 
  • Country Comfort 
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 
  • Sky Rojo

On March 20, 2021

  • Jiu Jitsu (2020)

On March 22, 2021

  • Philomena (2013)
  • Navillera

On March 23, 2021

  • Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

On March 24, 2021

  • Seaspiracy
  • Who Killed Sara? 

On March 25, 2021

  • DOTA: Dragon's Blood
  • Caught by a Wave
  • Millennials: Season 3
  • Secret Magic Control Agency 

On March 26, 2021

  • Croupier (1998)
  • Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
  • A Week Away 
  • Bad Trip 
  • The Irregulars
  • Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
  • Nailed It!: Double Trouble

On March 29, 2021

  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
  • 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
  • Rainbow High: Season 1

On March 30, 2021

  • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

On March 31, 2021

  • At Eternity's Gate (2018)
  • Haunted: Latin America 

