Netflix's Releases In March 2021: From 'DOTA: Dragon's Blood' To 'Yes Day'

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown, streaming services have undeniably become one of the biggest sources of entertainment for the audience across the globe while theatres remained shut. To date, netizens highly rely on various OTT platforms for their daily dose of content consumption and entertainment. To keep up with the viewer's constant need for new content, streaming giant Netflix's March 2021 lineup has several highly-anticipated releases, including Dota: Dragon's Blood release to Pacific Rim: The Black's release. Thus, based on a report by whats-on-netflix.com, check out which old and new shows/films comprise Netflix's release in March 2021.
Here's a list of Netflix's March 2021 lineup:
On March 1, 2021
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Jason X (2001)
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Documentary)
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
- Training Day (2001)
- Two Weeks Notice (2002)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
- I Am Legend (2007)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
- Invictus (2009)
- Year One (2009)
- Step Up: Revolution (2012)
- Killing Gunther (2017)
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
On March 2, 2021
- Black or White (2014)
- Word Party: Season 5
On March 3, 2021
- Parker (2013)
- Safe Haven (2013)
- Murder Among the Mormons
- Moxie
On March 4, 2021
On March 5, 2021
- City of Ghosts
- Dogwashers
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
- Sentinelle
On March 8, 2021
- Bombay Begums
- Bombay Rose
On March 9, 2021
- The Houseboat
- StarBeam: Season 3
On March 10, 2021
- Dealer
- Last Chance U: Basketball
- Marriage or Mortgage
On March 11, 2021
- The Block Island Sound (2020)
- Coven of Sisters
On March 12, 2021
- Love Alarm: Season 2
- The One
- Paper Lives
- Paradise PD: Part 3
- Yes Day
On March 14, 2021
On March 15, 2021
- The BFG (2016)
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance
- The Last Blockbuster (2020)
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom
- Zero Chill
On March 16, 2021
- Savages (2012)
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
- Waffles + Mochi
On March 17, 2021
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
On March 18, 2021
- The Fluffy Movie (2014)
- Skylines (2020)
- B: The Beginning Succession (Season 2)
- Deadly Illusions (2021)
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
On March 19, 2021
- Alien TV: Season 2
- Country Comfort
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
- Sky Rojo
On March 20, 2021
On March 22, 2021
- Philomena (2013)
- Navillera
On March 23, 2021
On March 24, 2021
- Seaspiracy
- Who Killed Sara?
On March 25, 2021
- DOTA: Dragon's Blood
- Caught by a Wave
- Millennials: Season 3
- Secret Magic Control Agency
On March 26, 2021
- Croupier (1998)
- Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
- A Week Away
- Bad Trip
- The Irregulars
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble
On March 29, 2021
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
- Rainbow High: Season 1
On March 30, 2021
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
On March 31, 2021
- At Eternity's Gate (2018)
- Haunted: Latin America
