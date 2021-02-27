Netflix's Releases In March 2021: From 'DOTA: Dragon's Blood' To 'Yes Day'

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown, streaming services have undeniably become one of the biggest sources of entertainment for the audience across the globe while theatres remained shut. To date, netizens highly rely on various OTT platforms for their daily dose of content consumption and entertainment. To keep up with the viewer's constant need for new content, streaming giant Netflix's March 2021 lineup has several highly-anticipated releases, including Dota: Dragon's Blood release to Pacific Rim: The Black's release. Thus, based on a report by whats-on-netflix.com, check out which old and new shows/films comprise Netflix's release in March 2021.

Also Read | Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' On Netflix Is Fictional But 'loosely Based On The Truth'

Here's a list of Netflix's March 2021 lineup:

On March 1, 2021

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Rain Man (1988)

Jason X (2001)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Documentary)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

I Am Legend (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Invictus (2009)

Year One (2009)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

On March 2, 2021

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5

On March 3, 2021

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

Murder Among the Mormons

Moxie

On March 4, 2021

Pacific Rim: The Black

On March 5, 2021

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4

Sentinelle

On March 8, 2021

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose

On March 9, 2021

The Houseboat

StarBeam: Season 3

On March 10, 2021

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball

Marriage or Mortgage

Also Read | Who Are 'High Rise Invasion' Voice Actors? Here's All About The New Netflix Anime

On March 11, 2021

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters

On March 12, 2021

Love Alarm: Season 2

The One

Paper Lives

Paradise PD: Part 3

Yes Day

On March 14, 2021

Audrey (2020)

On March 15, 2021

The BFG (2016)

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

On March 16, 2021

Savages (2012)

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Waffles + Mochi

On March 17, 2021

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

On March 18, 2021

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Skylines (2020)

B: The Beginning Succession (Season 2)

Deadly Illusions (2021)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

On March 19, 2021

Alien TV: Season 2

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

Sky Rojo

On March 20, 2021

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Also Read | David Benioff & D.B. Weiss Recruit Young Faces For Their First Netflix Film 'Metal Lords'

On March 22, 2021

Philomena (2013)

Navillera

On March 23, 2021

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

On March 24, 2021

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?

On March 25, 2021

DOTA: Dragon's Blood

Caught by a Wave

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency

On March 26, 2021

Croupier (1998)

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

A Week Away

Bad Trip

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

On March 29, 2021

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Rainbow High: Season 1

On March 30, 2021

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

On March 31, 2021

At Eternity's Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America

Also Read | Is 'Ginny And Georgia', A Gilmore Girls' Spin-off? All About The Brianne & Antonia Starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.