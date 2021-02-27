Netflix's Shadow And Bone Trailer Released, Fans Gush About Lead Pair's Sizzling Chemistry

Streaming giant Netflix is all set to treat its users with yet another fantasy drama series titled Shadow And Bone. This series is based on the best-selling Grisha trilogy and Six of Crows novel authored by Leigh Bardugo. The plot of the series revolves around a world that is engulfed by darkness and is home to many horrors and villains. Netflix's Shadow And Bone trailer was dropped on February 26, 2021.

Netflix's Shadow And Bone trailer

In the trailer, Alina Starkov gets aboard a ship and within minutes a dark magical force swoops in and destroys the vehicle and killing many on board. Alia manages to escape unhurt and is brought against General Kirigan to explain the uneventful voyage. He suspects something about her and removes a blade from his pocket. He, then, asks Alina to show her arms where he slices her skin. It is what follows that shocks him. Instead of blood, her wound emanates a very bright light that cannot even be seen with the naked eye. The sizzling chemistry between the two is unmissable. He also tells her that they are going to change the world together.

The trailer garnered over 961K views within a day of release. Fans of the books who were widely anticipating the series cannot stop gushing about this series. Many have quoted the books on Twitter while several have swooned on General Kirigan. One of the Twitter users also compared the trailer to 'therapy'. See their reactions below:

Netflix's Shadow And Bone cast includes Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Archie Renaux in the lead roles. The series has eight episodes and the release date of the same is announced as April 23, 2021. All the episodes will be released in one go.

Ben Barnes' filmography

Ben has starred in some blockbuster movies and series. His most popular works are The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, Dorian Gray, The Big Wedding and Westworld. He was last seen in the 2019 miniseries Gold Digger. The story revolves around a 60-year-old woman who gets into a relationship with a man who is half her age. Her children suspect her of being a gold digger.

