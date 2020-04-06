'Tiger King' To Have One More Episode On Netflix, Confirms Jeff Lowe

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has become one of the most popular series on Netflix. It started streaming on the OTT platform from March 20, 2020, and currently has seven episodes. Now the latest news reveals that there will be one more episode will be added to the limited series. Read to know more.

Tiger King to have one more episode

Tiger King has gained much attention in no time. The audience has gone gaga over this documentary series. Now, Jeff Lowe, zoo owner from the show revealed that an extra episode will be added to the series.

In a podcast, Jeff Lowe thanked a couple of fans for liking the show. He further stated that Netflix will be adding one more episode and it will be releasing next week. Lowe mentioned that the makers will be filming it at his zoo. Check out the video.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!



🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨



There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Although a new episode is confirmed, it is not clear whether it will be a follow-up or like a reunion episode. Netflix recently released a reunion episode of Love Is Blind and a 57 minutes’ special documentary on Money Heist series. They also released When They See Us post-show interview hosted by Oprah Winfrey.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22.



Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

Tiger King fever has got many celebrities from Hollywood. Sylvester Stallone and family morphed into the character from the show. Rainn Wilson shared an edited picture of himself as Joe Exotic and captioned it as ‘Dwight Exotic’ his character Dwight Schrute from, The Office.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a true-crime documentary series. It shows the life of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic. How he was accused by Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, of abusing and exploiting wild animals.

