Radhika Madan Looks Ravishing In Red, Leaves Fans Impressed; See Post

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan took to Instagram on Saturday, February 27, 2021, to share a picture of her looking all glamorous. The actor also went on to pen a sweet caption revealing details about the same. Seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and likes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika Madan went on to share a stunning picture which is a sight for the sore eyes. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose and is also giving some tough intense looks to the camera. She is seen donning a red off-shoulder crop top with puffy sleeves along with a pair of denim. She completed her look with a huge ring and red high heels. Radhika also opted for a messy hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, blush pink highlighter, and pink lips.

The actor went on pen a sweet caption in the post. She wrote, “Laal à¤›à¥œà¥€”. Take a look at Radhika Madan's Instagram post below.

As soon as Radhika Madan shared the photo, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the netizens commented on how gorgeous the actor looked, while some could not stop going gaga over the actor’s post and her beauty. One of the users wrote, “Beauty in red”, while the other one wrote, “omg, this is totally killer. Love this very much”. Check out a few more comments below.

The actor shares several pictures, videos, stories, and more, giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Earlier, Radhika Madan shared a video about the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh. The video that the actor posted consisted of beautiful tourist places such as temples, monasteries, and other natural spots such as wildlife reserves and clean rivers.

Radhika visits the monasteries of Arunachal Pradesh in the video and communicates with the native people of the land, and also notes that it feels peaceful just being there. She also communicates with the ladies of the state and learns from them to make jewellery and, in exchange, teaches them Bollywood dance! Watch the video.

