Nev Schulman And Partner Jenna Johnson Become First Pair To Get A Perfect Score On DWTS

Nev Schulman and his partner managed to amaze the judges of Dancing with the stars with their incredible performance. The duo successfully managed to get a perfect score on for their performance. The Dancing with the star's audience and judges were truly amazed by the Black Swan inspired dance done by Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson become the first pair to get a perfect score

The Dancing with the stars latest episode saw Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson perform a spectacular dance routine for the villain theme that was set for the week's episode. The duo performed to a Swan lake remix and mesmerised everyone with their performance. The costumes too were quite praiseworthy, as the judges gave them a perfect 30 out of 30 score for their performance. Thus Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson became the first duo to score a perfect number for this season.

The judges were in admiration for their spectacular performance. Judge Bruno began by saying that he felt the dance was perfect. He mentioned that he expected it to be a certain way and the duo managed to deliver exactly that. He also stated that he had high expectations and the duo exceeded that as well. Further, Derek Hough spoke up and said that he thought the dance was beautiful. He added that from the beginning to the end, he was in complete awe and admiration for the dance. He also said that their performance was "so good" from start to finish.

We took a dance to the dark side with #TeamBeNeevers, and there’s no going back 😈 @NevSchulman #DWTS #VillainsNight pic.twitter.com/X78DZFCVYv — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 27, 2020

The makers of Dancing with the stars have also shared a shot of their performance on their Twitter feed thus congratulating them on their perfect score. Audiences in the comments have been all praise for the couple. Nev Schulman too received tremendous praise for his performance by the fans who commented on the picture. In an interview with ET, Nev Schulman mentioned that he was always drawn towards ballet and that it was one of the dance forms he knew pretty well. Thus the performance of Nev Schulman reflected his knowledge and made him and his partner the first duo of the season to get a perfect score from the judges.

