'Never Have I Ever' Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Speaks About Not Playing Kamala Khan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the Canadian actor has been making headlines with her performance in the Netflix show Never Have I Ever. She played the role of an Indian girl living abroad. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor revealed the reason why she was not willing to do the role of Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel. This was after her fans widely demanded her to portray the role.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan when asked about portraying the role of Kamala Khan, said that if there was a Tamil Superhero, she wouldn’t want to see a Pakistani girl playing the character. She added that she would feel like the makers didn’t find a Tamil actor to play the role. Maitreyi then said that she wouldn't want to do that to the Pakistani community as it wouldn’t be fair.

Furthermore, Maiteryi Ramakrishnan said that she would love to be a superhero as she loves Marvel so much. She added that she could be the daughter of Deadpool or his apprentice. She even went on to say that it would be great as she and Ryan Reynolds would both crack Canadian jokes.

Also Read| 'Never Have I Ever' season 2 highly anticipated by fans, confirmation from Netflix awaited

More about Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a perfect amalgamation of comedy and teen drama that portrays the dilemma every teen goes through while growing up. The show stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet in the lead cast. The American television series has been created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and can be streamed on Netflix.

Also Read| 02tvseries leaks Netflix original series 'Never Have I Ever' for download; Read

Never Have I Ever series follows a 15-year-old-year-old girl called Devi who, like any teenaged girl, desires to become popular in her high school. Moreover, the young teen craves a boyfriend who is not a nerd. Quick into the show, it is revealed that Devi had lost her father which left her paralysed and that she had to use a wheelchair for some months. Only the dreams of her getting a hot boyfriend helped her get back up on her feet. The series revolves around different instances where Devi gets into trouble with her friends and even decides to leave her own house. As many of the Netflix series, Never Have I Ever is also left on a cliffhanger as Devi goes with her enemy and finally kisses him while her crush stands on her door waiting for her.

Also Read| 'Never Have I Ever' dancer Joya Kazi opens up about 'Nagada Sang Dhol' dance sequence

Also Read| 'Never Have I Ever': Six scenes that resonated with desi fans around the world

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.