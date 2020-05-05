'Never Have I Ever': Six Scenes That Resonated With Desi Fans Around The World

Never Have I Ever is a teen drama series that is streaming on Netflix. The series is a perfect amalgamation of comedy and teen drama which portrays the dilemma every teen goes through while growing up. Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet as lead cast. The American television series has been created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and can be streamed on Netflix. As the show has an Indian character as the lead, it has gained a lot of popularity among desi fans.

6 Never Have I Ever scenes that resonated with desi fans

Here are some relatable scenes from the show Never Have I Ever that all the desi fans will relate to. The show revolves around an Indian-American teenager grappling with her dual identity and connection to her culture. She is exposed to a lot of quintessential 'desi' things by her mother, cousin, and region's Indian community. Check out the six scenes from Never Have I Ever that have moments that all Indians go through, no matter where they are in the world.

Having to interact with neighbourhood aunties

Stuffing yourself with snacks at family events

Being made to change your outfit by your parents

Having people admire your festive Indian outfit

Appreciating community gatherings more and more as an adult

When Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra, we all felt for it

Image Courtesy: Never Have I Ever Instagram

