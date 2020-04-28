'Never Have I Ever' Review: Actor Maitreyi Shines In This Light Hearted Teen Series

Never Have I Ever is a perfect amalgamation of comedy and teen drama which portrays the dilemma every teen goes through while growing up. The show stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet as lead cast. The American television series has been created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and can be streamed on Netflix.

The plot of the show Never Have I Ever

The series follows a 15-year-old-year-old girl called Devi who, like any teenaged girl, desires to become popular in her high school. Moreover, the young teen craves a boyfriend who is not a nerd. Quick into the show, it is revealed that Devi had lost her father which left her paralysed and that she had to use a wheelchair for some months. Only the dreams of her getting a hot boyfriend helped her get back up on her feet.

Read | Ram Charan Gets A Dialogue Delivery Challenge From His Young Fan In Poland | Watch

Devi along with her two best friends, Eleanor and Fabiola come up with a 10-step popularity plan in order to get famous in their high school. The show explores whether the trio is able to tick mark all the boxes and win over the boys they wanted. Never Have I Ever is a series which has portrayed its lead characters as a group of intelligent, smart, cool kids who are well versed with their subjects as well as the pop culture.

Read | 'Money Heist' Cast: Know The Relationship Statuses Of The Actors In Real Life

What works for the show?

The cast of the show seems to have sunk in the skins of their characters well and has portrayed them well. Never Have I Ever has given each character a story that has not been left loose. Every character has been written well and throughout the story, they have stuck to the plot which makes it a smooth light-hearted series to watch.

What does not work for the show?

Many scenes in the show are cringe-worthy, unoriginal and seem a bit dragged for unnecessary reasons. At some points during the plot, the show becomes very predictable.

Final thoughts

The cast of the show has some diversity and each one has done justice to their character. As a teenage drama show, it may cater to the young audience but may not be a delight for the more mature audience. However, it is a one-time watch.

Rating

3/5

Never Have I Ever Trailer

Read | Who Was Behind The God Account In 'God Friended Me'? Creator Bryan Wynbrandt Reveals

Read | Has The Show 'God Friended Me' Been Cancelled Or Will It Be Renewed?

Image Credits: Youtube Screengrab/ Never Have I Ever trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.