Who Plays The Role Of Paxton In 'Never Have I Ever'? Know More About The Actor Here

The show Never Have I Ever released on Netflix on April 27, 2020, and immediately caught the attention of the audience. The shows central characters include Devi Vishwakumar, Eleanor, Fabiola, and Paxton Hall-Yoshida. The show revolves around Devi, who is trying to solve her complicated life as a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

While many liked the characters and the episodes of the show, the one character that has all the eyes on him is Paxton. The character is shown to be extremely attractive and is Devi's crush. Paxton is a classmate of Devi and is retaking the year. He is one of the most good-looking boys of the school and Devi is shown to be heavily attracted to him. And the cherry on the top is that he is a swimmer at Sherman Oaks High.

ALSO READ | Mindy Kaling's Netflix Series, 'Never Have I Ever' Trailer Out, Watch Here

ALSO READ | Is Manoj Bajpayee In 'Extraction'? Fans Confused As His Name Pops Up In Cast List

Who plays Paxton? What is his name?

The actor who plays Paxton is Darren Barnet. He belongs to a Japanese American family and spent his childhood in Los Angeles. He then shifted to Orlando, Florida and did his higher education there.

Darren Barnet's age

Darren is 29 years old. He celebrates his birthday on April 27. Here is a picture of the actor:

ALSO READ | Is The '#blackAF' Cast A Real Family? Know About The Vibrant Cast Of The Series

Darren Barnet's works

Darren Barnet was seen playing a young Jack Pearson in the show This Is Us. He was a part of an episode named "The Right Thing to Do". It was a part of the first season of the show. As per a news report, he also appeared in CBS' Criminal Minds, Netflix's Family Reunion, Facebook Watch's Turnt, and a Lifetime original movie called Instakiller.

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn 99's' Captain Holt Andre Braugher Says He Cannot Wait For Season 8 Of The Show

Never Have I Ever cast

The show Never Have I Ever has a wonderful and funny cast. Devi Vishwakumar is played by actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez play the characters of her best friends Eleanor and Fabiola respectively. Darren plays Paxton while Jaren Lewison plays Ben Gross. Devi's mother is played by Poorna Jagannathan.

ALSO READ | 'Little Fires Everywhere' Book Ending | How Was It Different From The Hulu Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.