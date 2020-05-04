02tvseries Leaks Netflix Original Series 'Never Have I Ever' For Download; Read

O2TvSeries is known for leaking copyrighted content, especially web series before their release on online platforms. O2TvSeries, the illegal series downloading website has now leaked the Netflix original series Never Have I Ever download.

The illegal website is known to leak Bollywood movies, Hollywood movies, Hollywood dubbed movies and various regional movies but mainly web series on its site. Because of leaks as such, the makers and the creators of the films and series have to suffer huge financial losses.

O2TvSeries leaks Never Have I Ever download

About Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a Netflix original comedy-drama series that released on April 27 on Netflix. Never Have I Ever revolves around the story of an Indian American 15-year-old high school girl Devi Vishwakumar from Sherman Oaks, California. The series is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

The series features Tamil Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role. The show also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez in the pivotal roles. The first season of the series has received a fantastic response from the viewers.

Piracy has become an international issue as it has been affecting moviemakers and artists across the world. Because of such sites, viewers download movies and web series online and not go to the theatres or watch it on its official streaming site. Content piracy also affects the box office collections of that movie. O2TVSeries has leaked several series in the past. Recently, the pirated site even leaked Money Heist, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on its website.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

