'Nevermind': Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Loss At 'Golden Globes' With Pizza, Cake And Champagne

Big Bang Theory fame Kaley Cuoco sadly didn't win a Golden Globe but the loss didn't stop her from throwing a bash. The actor was nominated for the 'Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy' award, along with Catherina O'Hara for Schitt's Creek, Lily Collins from Emily in Paris, The Great's Elle Fanning and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's star Jane Levy. The lead and executive producer of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant was all set to virtually accept the award, however, she ended up losing to Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara.

Kaley parties after her loss at Golden Globes

As the Golden Globes 2021 nominees attended the ceremony through a virtual call, Kaley Cuoco did not wait a lot longer to celebrate like a boss. Amid the ceremony, with about an hour left to its end, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared with fans how her night was going after losing the award. Dolled up in her Oscar de la Renta gown, Kaley sat on the floor and was seen surrounded by party snacks like cupcakes, pizza, a huge tray of mac and cheese and a cake with The Flight Attendant's poster on it.

As seen in this Instagram post, Kaley Cuoco was seen sitting with another chocolate cake beside some hair extensions lying next to the cake. She posed holding a bottle of champagne in one hand and with a slice of pizza in the other. A tiara was also spotted sitting atop her head. Kaley's shiny and chic silver heels were also seen near her party food. Being a sport and making fun of her loss at the Golden Globes 2021, Kaley Cuoco said, "I would like to thank...never mind".

A look at Kaley Cuoco's shows

Kaley's comedy-drama series, The Flight Attendant is based on the 2018's novel of the same name, penned by Chris Bohjalian. Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant plays the lead role of Cassie Bowden. The show premiered on HBO Max on November 26, 2020, and was renewed for a second season in December 2020.

