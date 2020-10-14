NFL Players On 'The Bachelorette' 2020: All About Dale Moss, Jason Foster & Easy

The dating reality show called The Bachelorette is currently airing the Season 16 on ABC network. ABC’s The Bachelorette is a successful American reality television show that returned for the sixteenth season from October 13th. The show features Clare Crawley and her 31 suitors who arrived at La Quinta in the hopes of winning Clare’s heart. Clare Crawley is already a Bachelor regular and had been featured in three of the show's versions.

Apart from her TV stint, she is also a hairstylist at De Facto Salon in Sacramento, California. Out of her 31 suitors, here is a list of all the NFL players on The Bachelorette show.

Dale Moss

Dale Moss is a 31-year-old former NFL player and a New York resident. He had played college football for South Dakota State University. As of now, Dale Moss is regarded as the frontrunner of the show as he and Clare had great chemistry in their first meet. But, like every other season of The Bachelorette, all the contestants of the show aren’t allowed to spill anything about their relationship status outside of the show. Only the finale of the episode will tell what's in store for the duo. He currently has over 214k followers on his Instagram account.

Jason Foster

Jason Foster is a URI Alumni and a former NFL/CFL player. He had played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an offensive lineman. He currently has above 5000 followers on his Instagram account and he also has a verified Instagram handle. Here is the latest post he shared on his social media account.

Eazy

Eazy, whose real name is Uzoma Nwachukwu, is a sports enthusiast and he played as a wide receiver in college, post which he joined Houston Texans' practice squad. He belongs from Newport Beach, California. He currently has over 9900 followers on Instagram.

Viewers can watch The Bachelorette live on the official ABC website and on the ABC Go app as well. Season 16 of The Bachelorette was premiered on ABC on October 13th at 8 PM (according to ET and 7 PM as per CT). In the season premiere, Clare Crawley was shown meeting 31 suitors who will try to woo her. The Bachelorette show will air every Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on ABC.

