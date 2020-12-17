Nick Carter' Revelation In 'Masked Singer' Makes His Son Exclaim 'Congratulations, Daddy!'

Nick Carter surprised his fans all over the world with the shocking revelation in The Masked Singer season 4. Nick Carter's son was seen visibly excited as the revelation was made in an adorable video shared by Nick’s wife. The singer secured the third position at the event and was thus met with tremendous support from friends and family.

Nick Carter revelation in Masked Singer makes his son exclaim

Nick Carter was revealed to be the Crocodile mask-wearing singer in the finale episode of The Masked singer season 4. The singer’s family members posted a video congratulating him on his success and praising his journey throughout the run of the show. Nick Carter's son exclaimed Congratulations to his father out of excitement as his wife tried to record a video. Lauren Kitt Carter the wife of Nick posted a video to Instagram mentioning that she was delighted to watch her husband succeed.

She was heard saying “you made the whole show” and thus praised Nick for his excellent performance in the show. Lauren continues to speak and mentions how proud they are as a family to watch him succeed, and gets cuts off by Nick’s daughter who is 14 months old currently. She too tries to expresses her excitement in a nonverbal fashion.

Fans were adored by the support his family showed him and wrote several positive things in the comments of the post. Lauren also posted an image of Nick holding the crocodile mask in hand as he revealed who he was on the show. Nick himself did not take much time and responded to the short video by saying that everything he does is for his little family. He expressed his love and thanked them for their support.

Nick too reposted the same video and expressed his appreciation in the caption of the post. Further on, Nick also wrote a long heartfelt note to the fans of The Masked Singer Season 4. In the note, he expressed what memorable experience it was for him to perform at the Masked singer series. He called it a special ride and said that he is especially grateful as he could share the joy with his kids. He wrote, that he remembers watching his kids getting excited watching the Croc perform and seeing that made him feel ten times better.

