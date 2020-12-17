Who Won Masked Singer Season 4? Identity Of The Winner Revealed

The Masked Singer Season 4 finale left the fans feeling bittersweet as the show wrapped up a power-packed season. The final episode aired on December 17 and announced the winner of the season. The final three finalists of this season were Sun, Mushroom and Crocodile. The mystery around all of their identities was still intact till the very end, while judges and audiences kept guessing who the final three really were. Read on to find out, “Who won Masked Singer season 4?”

Who won Masked Singer season 4?

The Masked Singer Season 4 winner is the contestant posing as the Sun. When the winner was announced by host Nick Cannon, the celebrity behind the Sun costume took their mask off, and it turned out to be LeAnn Rimes. A report in Billboard Magazine reveals that Margaret LeAnn Rimes Cibrian is an American singer, songwriter, and actor who rose to stardom in the singing world at age 13 after the release of her version of the Bill Mack song Blue. She went to become the youngest country music star since Tanya Tucker in 1972. During the course of the season, panellist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger rightly guessed that LeAnn Rimes was the singer behind the Sun on the Masked Singer, while Ken Jeong thought it was Mandy Moore. Robin Thicke named Katharine McPhee while guessing the star behind the costume.

Who were the other two finalists?

The 41-year-old American singer Aloe Blacc, who had been dressed as Mushroom, became the runner up while Nick Carter, who had performed as Crocodile, landed a third place at the end of the competition. For Mushroom, Scherzinger had guessed that it was Blacc, and Thicke agreed with her. McCarthy Wahlberg named Ne-Yo, while Jeong thought it was Pharrell Williams. For Crocodile, judge McCarthy Wahlberg got it right with Carter. While guessing who the celebrity behind the crocodile costume was the panellists came close to the boy band mindset, with Thicke naming Backstreet Boy’s Howie D. Jeong thought it was Nick Lachey, and Scherzinger went with Jordan Knight.

More about Masked Singer season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes

38-year-old LeAnn Rimes recently released the new song Throw My Arms Around the World. According to her Instagram handle, she also hosts the podcast Wholly Human. In an interview given to Variety Magazine, Rimes said that she embraced the anonymity that came with being on Masked Singer.

Rimes has been married to American Actor Eddie Cibrian since 2011. In her interview with Variety, she stated that one of the beautiful things about being behind the mask was that people got feel her music without any preconceived storyline about her. This season of Masked Singer featured some of the most unique costumes ever seen. This season’s costumes were Baby Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacallit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Sun, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

