When Was 'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Filmed Amid The Pandemic? Know Full Details

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Masked Singer season 4 managed to come back with its fresh episodes for the audience. It premiered recently on FOX to entertain the fans of the show. As the spread of the novel coronavirus has put everything to a halt, viewers have been wondering when did the makers shoot The Masked Singer Season 4 with utmost precautions. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the filming of The Masked Singer Season 4. Read on:

When was The Masked Singer Season 4 filmed?

The season 3 finale of the Masked Singer aired on May 20, 2020. The production of the television show was on hold for some time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in most parts. Later on, the shooting of The Masked Singer Season 4 took place from August 20, 2020. The production of the show happened at Red Studios in Hollywood, which is nearby Paramount as well as Raleigh Studios. The filming of the previous three seasons of The Masked Singer took place in Television City. However, the shooting of the recent one happened in Red Studios.

Why does The Masked Singer have an audience?

Everything about the audience in Masked Singer

Various fans and followers of the show have shared their excitement about the new season. Moreover, many among them noticed that there was an audience sitting behind. But they could not believe how could anyone attend the show. So, the makers of the Masked Singer revealed pulling off having a virtual audience in Season 4 amid the pandemic. Thus, people visible in the backdrop mostly do not exist.

The creative use of virtual reality in The Masked Singer Season 4

Fox Entertainment’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Rob Wade reportedly explained that the production crew has been using several camera tricks to make the audience visible, while they were not there. There was no issue with the safety of people. So, while nobody was in the room, the viewers could feel through their television or digital devices that there were people in the audience.

