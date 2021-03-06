Nick Fury's & The Skrull Race's Partnership & WandaVision E9 Post-credits Scene Explained

The final few moments of the recently-released WandaVision finale revealed that Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau has been asked to meet with a certain entity in space by a Skrull who was disguised as a human law enforcement officer. The finale saw the Skrull simply pointing upwards when quizzed by Rambeau regarding the identity of this entity. The final few seconds of that sequence saw Rambeau giving a knowing smile, as if she very well knows who she will be meeting in space. This entity is believed to be an old friend of Monica Rambeau's now-deceased mother, Nick Fury. Many believe that this particular scene essentially intended on setting up Captain Marvel 2. But, moments like these make one ask questions regarding the kind of association that the S.H.I.E.L.D head honcho has with the shape-shifting race. Read on to know more about it.

How Long has Nick Fury been a Skrull?

As per the MCU timeline, the events of WandaVision take place days after the finale of Avengers: Endgame, during which it is believed that Nick Fury was busy on a mission in outer space, with his allies during the same being the members of the extraterrestrial race that were first introduced in the Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel. MCU viewers learned about this mission during the surprising finale of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the events of which take place eight months after Endgame and several months after the conclusion of WandaVision. Through the Spider-Man: Far From Home end credits scene, the curators of the MCU communicated that Samuel L Jackson's one-eyed superspy had been on the space-bound mission ever since the MCU Phase 3 concluded with Endgame. Many are of the opinion that not long after Tony Stark's emotional funeral, Fury hopped onto the first space shuttle available and joined the scalene race on the ship that he is seen on during the final few seconds of the second Spider-Man film.

This makes many believe that Talos the Skrull, who replaced Nick Fury on Earth, walked on the planet as the famed S.H.I.E.LD commanding officer for up to eight months since the remaining MCU characters bid adieu to Stark. But, several instances in the MCU point towards a theory that during the three decades that the Skrull race and Fury have known each other, Fury has occasionally swapped places with one of his inter-galactic contacts as and when the need arose. One evidence of the same is the moment from Avengers: Age Of Ultron when Fury is seen eating a diagonally-cut sandwich, something that he swore against during the events of Brie Larson's first solo superhero outing. This makes many believe that Fury and the Skrull race had been coming to each other's rescue on multiple occasions during the decade in which the events of the MCU were unfolding. However, the officials at Marvel are yet to provide clarification on the same regarding whether that moment was supposed to hint at the existence of the Skrull army on terrestrial lands or was it simply a continuity error.

Does Nick Fury die in the MCU?

As mentioned above, the orchestrators of the MCU have clearly established that Fury is alive and is on a mission in outer space. In fact, it is believed that the Nick Fury who was decimated by Thanos' snap, which is more commonly known as the "Blip" in the MCU, was actually Talos the Skrull, which implicitly implies that Fury was probably alive all along and on a land far away when the MCU's eco-terrorist antagonist snapped billions out of existence. More details regarding the same are yet to be shared by the makers.

It is a well-established fact by now that Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury has been associated with the Skrull race since the events of Captain Marvel. The events of that very film reportedly took place in the year 1995. Through Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is reportedly set in the year 2024, the curators of MCU established that Nick Fury and the Skrull race had been in touch for nearly three decades.

