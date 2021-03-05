Will There Be Wandavision Episode 10? Episode 9 Has A Mid-credits And Post-credits Scene

Marvel's Wandavision has been entertaining all Marvel fans with its episodes ever since the year began. Wandavision episode 9 recently streamed on Disney Hotstar. The episode was Wandavision's season finale episode and fans are wondering if the show will have a secret 10th episode. The episode also had a mid-credit scene along with a credit scene that focuses on Captain Marvel 2. Read on to find out if Wandavision episode 10 has been shot and will there be another season for the same.

Will there be Wandavision episode 10 after the season finale episode?

According to Metro, some fans think that after Wandavision's season finale, there will be another episode. However, according to the director of the show Matt Shakman, it isn't true. He also jokingly said that he is wondering who would've directed the 10th episode if not him. He also mentioned that there would be a making of the episodes that they will stream, however, they have wrapped up the show officially. Wandavision episode 9 had a very definite ending proving that there won't be another episode. Fans are also wondering if there will be Wandavision season 2. The makers haven't announced anything about the second season yet.

Wandavision's post-credits and the mid-credits scene

It was pretty unusual of a show to have a mid-credits scene. The 9th episode covered a lot about the lead character Wanda. In the mid-credit scene, FBI agents Monica and Jimmy Woo's team start cleaning up the city. During the scene, Monica is approached by an unknown woman who seems to be an agent too asks her to join her at the movie theatre for an introduction. She tells Monica that her mother's old friend sent her here to meet here.

She reveals her true identity showing that she is a Skrull agent which were introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy and later shown in Captain Marvel. This gives the audience a hint that Captain Marvel 2 will be announced soon. In Wandavision's post-credits scene, Wanda is seen living peacefully in her cabin far away from the town. She heads inside to boil tea, however, when the camera pans one can see the Scarlette witch reading a book. She then hears Billy and Tommy crying out for her help. This means that she has finally mastered astral projection

