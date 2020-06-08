Nick Jonas’ Fresh Movies On Rotten Tomatoes That You Should Add To Your Watchlist

Nick Jonas is a popular singer and songwriter who began his acting career at the age of seven by doing theatre plays and drama and released his debut single in 2002. His album caught the attention of Columbia Records, following which Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Today, along with being a very important part of the band, Nick is also an internet sensation and a solo artist. Nick Jonas has made a huge name for himself in the music industry and is closely associated with the acting world. Here are some of the fresh movies of Nick Jonas rated on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nick Jonas’ fresh movies on Rotten Tomatoes

Hannah Montana/ Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)

Hannah Montana/ Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert is a Bruce Hendricks directorial. The movie cast Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Kenny Ortega as lead characters. The Hannah Montana/ Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert is a 3-D concert movie of the 2007 Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus tour. The movie has been rated 73% by Rotten Tomatoes.

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam is a Paul Hoen directorial. The movie cast Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Mitchie, who is back with her friends at Camp Rock, ready to jam, dance and have a good time. Her "boyfriend" is there as well. A new camp has opened across the lake, creating an atmosphere of competition or feud. The movie has been rated 63% by Rotten Tomatoes.

Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film (2020)

Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film is an Anthony Mandler directorial. The movie stars Nick Jonas and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The movie documents live concert experience and exclusive look into life on the road with The Jonas Brothers during their sold-out 'Happiness Begins' concert tour in 2019. The movie released on the online streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video on April 24, 2020. The movie has a score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.

