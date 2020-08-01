'Nailed It!' Host Nicole Byer Says She'll Place The Emmy In The Bathroom If She Wins It

Nicole Byer, the host of Netflix’s Nailed It!, the bake-off competition reality television series, was nominated for an Emmy Award this week. For the unversed, Nicole was nominated for the category of Outstanding Host and her show was also selected for the Outstanding reality competition category. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Nicole Byer disclosed her exciting plans that she would do if she snags the Emmy.

Nicole’s plans about her Emmy nomination

During the media interaction, Nicole said that she is the first Black woman who has been selected in this category. But it took her a bit to find out about the nomination news. According to her, she took a second for it all to sink in. Talking about the same, Nicole added that she woke up to five congratulatory texts about Nailed It!

However, it was all cleared when an acquaintance from Netflix texted her. Nicole reportedly replied to her saying ‘yeah, the show got nominated again, what a treat!’. Later, the friend broke the news to her saying that even she is nominated, this year. Calling it a ‘Nicole way of finding out things’, she said she was both shocked and excited.

The Nailed It! host has an interesting place at her house where she is going to place her Emmy. Nicole told the outlet that if she scores the award, she will place it in her bathroom. According to her, it is the one place in a house that everyone goes to while visiting someone. Calling it a genius idea, the host further spoke about her how she is spending time while practising social isolation.

Just like most of her fans, Nicole is reportedly doing a bit of baking while quarantining. She said like the contestants who visit her show, she had her fair share of baking failures. She has tried ‘baking cookies out of a bag’ and has also attempted her mother’s cream cheese sugar cookie recipe. Concluding her interview, she said that her cookies turned out to be bad. However, her roommate enjoyed eating them.

(Promo Image Source: Nicole Byer Instagram & Netflix)

