'The Big Day' Trailer: Netflix's Show Gives Sneak Peek Into Indian Wedding Extravaganza

Netflix India is all set to release their reality show The Big Day on February 14, 2021, as they plan to celebrate the day of love with a series of big, fat Indian weddings. The trailer of the show dropped on Monday, February 8, 2021 and will instantly excite you to watch the fun show. Scroll along to take a look at the trailer here.

Also Read: Mansi Naik Shares A Glimpse Of Her Wedding Ceremony On Instagram; See Pics

Netflix India unveils trailer of The Big Day – Collection 1

Back in 2020, Netflix gave viewers a peek into the Indian arranged marriage system with the show Indian Matchmaking; now the streaming platform is back with another show that revolves around Indian weddings. The Big Day will release on Valentine’s Day 2021 and take you behind the scenes of the most elaborately done Indian weddings of six couples. It will follow the journey of these six couples from their engagement to the beginning of their happily ever after as they plan all the details of their special day.

The show’s trailer features dream weddings and will keep all those hooked who are avid watchers of such content. It will give audiences a look into the country’s multi-billion dollar wedding industry as they have a detailed look into the lavish wedding planning, celebrity designers and more. One of the six couples is also celebrity makeup artist Daniel Baeur who tied the knot to his partner Tyrone Braganza in 2019.

Also Read: Joe Biden's Inauguration: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry Excited To Perform For Special Show

The show is produced by Conde Nast India and the trailer features several clips from the moments of all the weddings. Through the video, a number of people mention Indian weddings for the crazy, fun-filled extravagant experience that they are. One of the wedding planner mentions, "One of the trademarks of the modern Indian wedding is that they're becoming very personal, each wedding has a personality of its own”. The trailer was shared on Monday, February 8 by Netflix on their social media account as they wrote with it, “Any of you got a baraat we can dance in?”.

Also Read: Siddharth Chandekar's Wedding: From Kelvan To Haldi, Here's A Recap Of Groom-to-be's Week

Also Read: IPL 2020 Star Rahul Tewatia Congratulated By Fans After Getting Engaged; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.