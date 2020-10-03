'Nishabdham' Release & Other New Shows/films On Amazon Prime Video

Multiple new shows and movies released on Amazon Prime Video this week. R Madhavan's newest film, Nishabdham, just released yesterday on October 02, 2020. The Walking Dead: The World Beyond also premiered on the platform recently. A new episode of Fargo Season 4 will also arrive on Amazon prime soon. Here are some of the latest movies and web series on Amazon Prime this week.

New shows/movies on Amazon Prime Video

Nishabdham

Nishabdham stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, and Shalini Pandey in the lead role. The movie is set to release on October 02, 2020, and is a thriller by director Hemant Madhukar. The film is about a deaf and dumb girl who is engaged to a cello player. However, her fiancee is murdered under mysterious circumstances and the girl is the only witness to the crime.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond released on October 02, 2020, and is a spinoff the popular Walking Dead franchise. The show stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, and Julia Ormond in the lead role. The spinoff is set nearly ten years after the beginning of the apocalypse and features a group of teenage protagonists.

Fargo Season 4

Fargo is an anthology black comedy–crime drama show, with each season having a different premise. The first two episodes of Season four released on September 27 and the third episode will be available on October 04, 2020. This season, a black crime family comes to the city of Fargo to escape the Jim Crow South. However, they end up clashing with the Kansas City Mafia. The season stars Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, and Jack Huston in the lead roles.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is a fashion show dedicated to pop icon Rihanna. Alongside a fashion ramp walk, the show will also feature performances from Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 released a day ago on October 2, 2020.

