Omar Sy's Net Worth Will Leave The French Actor's Fans Impressed, Details Inside

Fans of Netflix’s Lupin have been swooning all over the French actor Omar Sy ever since the series was released on Netflix on January 8. The French-Senegalese actor has had a lustrous movie career and has won accolades for his acting roles. Born in Trappes in the Yvelines department, France, his parents were both immigrants from West Africa. Read on to know Omar Sy’s net worth.

Omar Sy’s net worth

According to a report in the Celebrity net worth portal, the French-Senegalese actor is worth $5million as of 2021. The report further reveals that the 42-year-old star, began his profession after secondary school in 1996 with Radio Nova. This is where he met his satire accomplice Fred Testot.

Omar Sy was born in a lower-middle-class family. His Mauritanian mother worked as a house-cleaner, and his Senegalese father worked in a factory. Despite his modest beginnings, the star became very popular on Radio, which brought him opportunities on television. He starred in a TV show called Le Visiophon and Fort Boyard. The star then gradually carved out a career for himself in movies and is one of the most well known international stars from France today. He has bagged roles in some of the biggest Hollywood films of all times such as The Intouchables, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World, Demain tout commence and Transformers: The Last Knight.

According to another report on HITC, the star won the César Award for his role in The Intouchables in 2012, thus becoming the first recipient of sub-Saharan African descent to win the award. He recently starred in Netflix’s Lupin, a french language, crime show. It is pretty evident that most of the actor's wealth has come from his movie career. Omar Sy’s movies are well received by his international fan following.

Omar Sy's House: Learn more about the actor's wealth

The French actor owns multiple properties in both France and the United States. Another report in Variety reveals that he is currently living in Los Angeles with his wife Helene Sy and their five children. In 2018, the star sold one of his mini-mansions in Los Angeles for less than $5 million. The Samba and Chocolat (2016) had purchased the almost 1.25-acre spread two years ago for $3.5 million. The 7,800-square-foot, two-story traditional has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

