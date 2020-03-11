'On My Block' Season 3: What Time It Will Air, Release Date, And Cast Details Here

On My Block is a teen drama series which can be streamed on Netflix. The show has completed two seasons and has been renewed for a third season in April 2019. Since its premiere, the show has garnered a huge fan base. Several questions regarding the show, like what time does On My Block come out? What is On My Block release date? Is there any face that will join On My Block cast? Has been asked by the fans. Read on to find out more about On My Block season 3 and its details here:

All you need to know about On My Block season 3

OMB fam, it's time. Season 3 of #OnMyBlock is now streaming on @netflix!

On My Block season 3 was announced back in 2019, and the answer to one of the most frequently asked question regarding the show is here. The new season of On My Block will be released on March 11, 2020, on Netflix. It is usually seen that Netflix releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m. EST. On My Block cast will include the entire gang consisting of Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, and Jessica Marie Garcia.

On My Block’s plot revolves around four teenagers from a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood, and how their livelong friendship is tested by fate as they begin high school. The first two seasons have 10 episodes each. Fans were highly anticipating the third season of On My Block since its announcement back in 2019.

