The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'On My Block' Season 3: What Time It Will Air, Release Date, And Cast Details Here

Web Series

'On My Block' Season 3 is making big noise among the fans of the show. Read on to know about On My Block's release date, cast details and timings here.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
on my block season 3

On My Block is a teen drama series which can be streamed on Netflix. The show has completed two seasons and has been renewed for a third season in April 2019. Since its premiere, the show has garnered a huge fan base. Several questions regarding the show, like what time does On My Block come out? What is On My Block release date? Is there any face that will join On My Block cast? Has been asked by the fans. Read on to find out more about On My Block season 3 and its details here:

READ |Manisha Koirala Reveals Her First Look As A Parsi Mother From Her Netflix Original 'Maska'

All you need to know about On My Block season 3

On My Block season 3 was announced back in 2019, and the answer to one of the most frequently asked question regarding the show is here. The new season of On My Block will be released on March 11, 2020, on Netflix. It is usually seen that Netflix releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m. EST. On My Block cast will include the entire gang consisting of Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, and Jessica Marie Garcia.

READ |Drive To Survive From Netflix Shows F1 Accurately; Check Out Moments Of Season 2

READ |Masaba Gupta To Trace Career Struggles And Personal Life In Netflix Series 'Masaba Masaba'

On My Block’s plot revolves around four teenagers from a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood, and how their livelong friendship is tested by fate as they begin high school. The first two seasons have 10 episodes each. Fans were highly anticipating the third season of On My Block since its announcement back in 2019.

READ | Manisha Koirala's Next Will Be Netflix Original 'Maska' Along With Shirley Setia; Read

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
CORONAVIRUS: ALL EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES, STADIUMS IN SRINAGAR TO BE SHUT FROM THURSDAY