Is 'On My Block' Renewed For Season 4? Here Are Important Facts For Fans To Know

On My Block is based on bright street-savvy friends from South Central Los Angeles who are navigating their way through high school. These friends are dealing with the danger of getting their friend out of a gang and even the friends turning into romance. The first season of the show streamed on Netflix on March 16 in the year 2018. So far there are 3 seasons of the show. The third season premiered on March 11, 2020. After the third season was highly appreciated, the audience is excited to know if there is going to be a 4th season of the show.

Is On My Block renewed for season 4?

On My Block season 4 is not been renewed so far since the season 3 just premiered on Netflix. The first season of On My Block which released on March 16, 2018, was renewed for a second season in mid-April of 2018. Also, after season 2 which was dropped on March 29, 2018, the season 3 was renewed in late April of 2019. The season 3 has not been concluded and has left the audience on a cliffhanger which indicates that the team of On My Block is planning a 4th season.

Fans are interested to know that did On My Block get renewed. In the year 2018, On My Block became one of the most binge-watched shows of all the Netflix series. In a statement the vice president of Netflix, Brian Wright said that all of the three seasons have aired in March the fans of the show can expect the release date of season 4 to follow suit in 2021. Brian Wright added that the fans can expect all the four lead actors to return to the show for more. He further mentioned that they may not be the tight group as they used to be.

However, the cast of the show in an interview with a talk show has assured their fans that things will be alright in the end. Jason Genao who is essaying the role of Ruby said that no crew has been friends for life. He added, even though the season 3 brought little rifts among them but nothing can take them away from each other.

