'One Day At A Time' Cancelled: Showrunner Reveals Details Of An Unfilmed Holiday Episode

One Day At A Time's showrunner, Gloria Calderón Kellett, shares details of an unfilmed Christmas episode through her Twitter. Read on for more details on it.

one day at a time

One Day At A Time's showrunner, Gloria Calderón Kellett, took to her Twitter account in order to share the details of an unfilmed Christmas episode. The tweet, through which the showrunner of the Pop TV sitcom revealed the details of the episode, can be found below. Through the tweet, one can even see that Gloria revealed the twist that was supposed to take the audience by surprise. In addition to that, she also touched upon some details of the One Day At A Time Season 4 episode that never materialized in his latest Twitter post.

One Day At A Time, the beloved Netflix comedy series, as of this writing, has been cancelled by the streaming giant. The cast and crew members of the same, since the cancellation, have been on a lookout for a Network to partner up with and subsequently return for a fourth season. ODAAT cast had Justina Machado as Penelope Alvares, Todd Grinnell as Schneider, Isabella Gomez as Elena Alvarez (Penelope's daughter), Marcel Ruiz as Alex Alvares and Rita Moreno as Lydia Rivera. The aforementioned One Day At A Time season 4 episode was, presumably, supposed to touch upon the traditions that Cubans follow during the year-end festivities.

Ever since the news pieces titled "One Day At A Time Cancelled" made it to the internet a few weeks ago, fans from all across the world expressed their grief regarding the same on social media. Many even shared their favourite lines and scenes from the emotional show. Additionally, some Twitter users spoke about their favourite characters from the PopTV sitcom, presumably after they saw articles that read something like "ODAAT cancelled".

