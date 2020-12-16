'One Day At A Time' Cancelled: Showrunner Reveals Details Of An Unfilmed Holiday Episode

One Day At A Time's showrunner, Gloria Calderón Kellett, took to her Twitter account in order to share the details of an unfilmed Christmas episode. The tweet, through which the showrunner of the Pop TV sitcom revealed the details of the episode, can be found below. Through the tweet, one can even see that Gloria revealed the twist that was supposed to take the audience by surprise. In addition to that, she also touched upon some details of the One Day At A Time Season 4 episode that never materialized in his latest Twitter post.

The Post:

Season 4, Episode 13 of @OneDayAtATime that we'll never get a chance to shoot was called Dreams Written by Sebastian Jones & Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz. This one had the emotional monologues you love & a twist where Elena wants to stay in LA after actually getting into Yale! Sigh! pic.twitter.com/7dsohPDgmz — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) December 15, 2020

One Day At A Time, the beloved Netflix comedy series, as of this writing, has been cancelled by the streaming giant. The cast and crew members of the same, since the cancellation, have been on a lookout for a Network to partner up with and subsequently return for a fourth season. ODAAT cast had Justina Machado as Penelope Alvares, Todd Grinnell as Schneider, Isabella Gomez as Elena Alvarez (Penelope's daughter), Marcel Ruiz as Alex Alvares and Rita Moreno as Lydia Rivera. The aforementioned One Day At A Time season 4 episode was, presumably, supposed to touch upon the traditions that Cubans follow during the year-end festivities.

Ever since the news pieces titled "One Day At A Time Cancelled" made it to the internet a few weeks ago, fans from all across the world expressed their grief regarding the same on social media. Many even shared their favourite lines and scenes from the emotional show. Additionally, some Twitter users spoke about their favourite characters from the PopTV sitcom, presumably after they saw articles that read something like "ODAAT cancelled".

The reactions:

meaningless white shows like emily in paris & riverdale get renewed but important shows like #odaat get cancelled

i see how it is & i’m tired of seeing it pic.twitter.com/0Q4iVTsvCh — cam ❄️ (@scrofantastic) December 8, 2020

Honestly f**k all TV execs, taking a Cuban family with a veteran mom, immigrant grandmother and gay daughter off the air while continuing to make and sell the same white doctor/white sad broken family archetype #ODAAT is officially over and I’m f*****n heartbroken pic.twitter.com/QAs9gv34Ba — run me down with a fourteen wheeler (@meaganrosewrite) December 9, 2020

It is insane to me that a show as good and funny and silly heartfelt as #ODAAT couldn’t find a permanent home, but we’re on season 47 of Grey’s Anatomy. American TV is so weird. https://t.co/vfQzeLG4TW — DOCTORRRR BITCHCRAAAAFT! (@OPEitsDGR) December 8, 2020

I'm sobbing 😭🤧 I'm not ready to say goodbye to her either 💔 #ODAAT pic.twitter.com/jhxdLcjLXK — kiara (@msbluetardis) December 9, 2020

