'One Day At A Time' Gets A Shout-out From Miguel During The 'This Is US' Season 5 Premiere

One Day At A Time maker Gloria Calderón Kellett is thrilled for the shout-out she and her team received during the This Is Us season premiere. During the This is Us season 5 premiere, Miguel and Toby went on to have a heart-to-heart talk about taking things 'one day at a time'. They both meant it literally and also spoke about the show. For the unversed, Miguel is a fan of One Day At A Time. Before the premiere, Gloria took to Twitter to express her excitement as her show received a shout-out from Miguel and Toby.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Gloria Calderón was all excited and penned a sweet note on the same. She went on to reveal how she is getting messages from people telling her about the shout-out her show received. Take a look at the post below.

About the This Is Us Season 5 premiere

One of the most acclaimed series, NBC's This Is Us is among the first to return to air during the pandemic. The two-hour This Is Us Season 5 premiere was filled with emotions as it dealt with COVID-19 and George Floyd's protests through the lives and thoughts of the Pearsons, still reeling from the Kevin-Randall battle in Season 4 final that threatened to break the family apart. The makers also dropped a surprising twist at the very end, revealing that Randall's birth mother, Laurel, known to have died of an overdose shortly after he was born, was actually rescued by a paramedic.

The time for family is now.



ODAAT final season

One Day at a Time is a well-known sitcom that is based on Norman Lear's sitcom of the same title which aired from 1975-1984. The show revolves around the Cuban-American family living in the Echo Park neighbourhood of LA. The story focuses on a single mother, who is a veteran of the army struggling with PTSD, her children and her mother. The show is known for dealing with a variety of topics, including mental illness, immigration, misogyny, homophobia, gender identity and racism.

The series premiered on Netflix in 2017. In the series, each character finds his or her own journey, making each character special and unique.. The show aired its fourth and final season in March 2020, and fans are rooting that show must air more seasons.

