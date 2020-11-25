Justina Machado Starrer 'One Day At A Time' Cancelled By Pop; To Be Shopped To Competitors

One Day At A Time is an American sitcom which is based on the 1975 television show of the same name. The sitcom first premiered on Netflix in 2017 and also returned with following seasons in 2018 as well as 2019 with actor Justina Machado in the lead. Last year in 2019, Netflix had cancelled the show and it was later picked up by Pop TV for the fourth season. The news has now come in that more than a year after Netflix cancelled the show, Pop TV has decided to drop the show as well. One Day At A Time season 5 will now be shopped by Sony Pictures TV. Have a look at what happened.

One Day At A Time cancelled by Pop TV, Sony Pictures TV to shop the show

One Day At A Time, a popular show that stars Justina Machado in the lead role of Penelope, has now been dropped by Pop TV as well, nearly two years after Netflix had dropped the show. Sony Pictures TV has now decided to take up the show, according to Deadline. Sony Pictures TV, who is the studio who brought the reboot, will now be shopping the television series to other distributors, similar to what they did after Netflix had decided to cancel the show.

ALSO READ: Rita Moreno All Praise For Co-star Justina Machado's Act In 'Dancing With The Stars'

Pop TV had cancelled the ordering of more episodes of this show and will not be airing them. The fourth season of this show was previously already cut shout because of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. This reboot of the original One Day At A Time has brought a minor change to the theme by bringing the show by reimagining it with a Latino family. The mediocre ratings that the show received is also among one of the reasons why the show got cancelled by Pop TV.

ALSO READ: 'Dancing With The Stars' Finale Declares Their Champions: Find Out The Winning Couple

Sony Pictures TV will now be pitching the show to other distributors and until the show gets picked up by another company, the possibility of the show’s fans getting to see One Day At A Time season 5 will remain slim. The ODAAT cast witnesses Justina Machado in the lead role of Penelope, who is a United States Army Nurse Corps veteran and mother of two children, Alexa and Elena. The show also stars other actors such as Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and others.

ALSO READ: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 29 Finale To Air Soon; 4 Contestants To Compete For Title

ALSO READ: Chrishell Stause And Gleb Savchenko Pair Up For Dancing With The Stars Finale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.