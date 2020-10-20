'Pulimurugan' Cast: Mohanlal, Kamalini Mukherjee And Other Actors In The Movie

Pulimurugan is a 2016-released Malayalam action film helmed by Vysakh. The movie featuring Mohanlal in the titular role was produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam. The movie was written by Udayakrishna—half of the duo Udayakrishna and Sibi K. Thomas—in his first independent screenplay.

The movie also features Kamalinee Mukherjee, Namitha, Jagapati Babu, Lal, Vinu Mohan, and Bala. Pulimurugan became the first film in the Malayalam film industry to earn more than ₹100 crore and ₹150 crore until 2019. Here's the whole star cast of the film one should know in detail.

Pulimurugan cast and the characters they portray

Mohanlal as "Puli" Murugan

Mohanlal Viswanathan famously known as Mohanlal, is an Indian actor, producer, playback singer, distributor and philanthropist who works in Malayalam cinema. One of the most admired Indian actors, he has had a prolific career spanning over four decades. In addition to Malayalam, he has also appeared in other regional movies. He made his acting debut at age 18 with the film Thiranottam in the year 1978. His screen debut was in 1980 with the film Manjil Virinja Pookkal. Some of his best known non-Malayalam films include Iruvar, Company, Janatha Garage and many more.

Kamalini Mukherjee as Myna, Murugan's wife

Kamalinee Mukherjee is an actor who has predominantly appeared in Telugu films. Besides this, she has also been part of other language films like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada. After graduating with a degree in English literature, the actor completed a workshop on theatre in Mumbai. Kamalini made her acting debut in Phir Milenge (2004), a film that was based on the subject of AIDS. Although the film had a stellar cast, her performance was appreciated.

Jagapati Babu as Daddy Girija

Jagapathi Babu is an actor who predominantly appears in Telugu films. He made his debut in Telugu with the film Simha Swapnam in the year 1989. His first commercial success film was Peddarikam which was released in the year1992. Jagapati Babu had his breakthrough in Gaayam which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma in 1993. His Tamil debut was with Madrasi, and in 2011, he appeared as the antagonist in Tamil film Thaandavam. In the year 2012, he debuted in the Kannada film Bachchan. Besides this, in August 2015, an autobiographical TV series Samudram marked his debut in television.

Vinu Mohan

Vinu Mohan is an actor who appears in Malayalam industry. The actor made his debut with the 2007 released film Nivedyam, helmed by A. K. Lohithadas. Vinu is the grandson of the actor Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair, and the son of actor Sobha Mohan and nephew of actor Saikumar. The actor was also featured in 1994 released children's movie Manthrikante Pravu.

Another star cast of the film

Lal as Balaraman, Murugan's uncle

Bala as Shiva, Manikuttan's friend

Noby Marcose as Benny, Manikuttan's friend

Suraj Venjaramoodu as Poongayi Sasi

Siddique as ACP Iype Zachariah

Kishore as R. Krishna "R. K" Kumar, forest ranger

Namitha as Julie

Nandhu as Divakaran, forest guard

Makarand Deshpande as Ramayya, Dacoit and marijuana dealer

M. R. Gopakumar as Kadutha, village chief and Vaidyar

Sethu Lakshmi as Bhavanithalla, Balaraman's mother-in-law

Hareesh Peradi as Mesthiri, Girija's right-hand man

