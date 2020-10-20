Zoey 101 Cast List: All About The Jamie Lynn Spears & Paul Butcher Starrer

The TV show Zoey 101 aired for four seasons from 2005 to 2008. The TV show was wrapped up in 4 seasons and starred Jamie Lynn Spears, Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey among others in pivotal roles. The TV show is about a teenager named Zoey Brooks, who settles at her new boarding school in Malibu, California, and makes new friends. The teenager named enrols into the Pacific Coast Academy, which was a school where only boys were allowed to attend until Zoey enrols. The teen drama aired its final episode date on May 2, 2008. Check out the cast of Zoey 101 on the heels of news about a Zoey 101 reboot with some familiar faces.

Zoey 101 cast:

Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks

Jamie Lynn Spears plays the titular role of Zoey Brooks in the TV show called Zoey 101. She is the younger sister of American singer Britney Spears. Jamie Lynn Spears was recently seen in Netflix series Sweet Magnolias.

Paul Butcher as Dustin Brooks

Paul Butcher is best known for his role as Dustin Brooks in Zoey 101. He plays the younger brother of Zoey Brooks in the iconic show.

Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews

Sean Flynn is commonly known as Chase from Zoey 101. He is currently a producer at Donatello Arm. He was seen as a regular in season 1 to 3, however, he appeared in a guest role in Season 4.

Kristin Herrera as Dana Cruz

Kristin Herrera is known for her role as Dana Cruz. She was seen in season 1 of Zoey 101. Later she appeared as Lourdes Del Torro on General Hospital.

Christopher Massey as Michael Barret

Zoey 101 TV show cast also includes actor Christopher Massey, who played the role of Michael Barret in the TV show.

Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky

The cast of Zoey 101 also included actor Erin Sanders who played the role of Quinn Pensky. Recently the whole cast of Zoey 101 came together for a reboot project.

Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese

Matthew Underwood is one of the Zoey 101 show characters who played the role of Logan Reese in the iconic TV show. Matthew is currently a filmmaker.

Victoria Justice as Lola Martinez

Zoey 101 TV show cast showcased the Disney regular actor Victoria Justice. Victoria has been associated with many other Disney channel projects throughout her career. She was seen as Lola in Season 2 to 4.

Austin Butler as James Garrett

Austin Butler also played one of the Zoey 101 show characters but only in the Season 4. He played the role of James Garrett in the show.

