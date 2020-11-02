'One Royal Holiday' Cast Includes Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit And Others; See Full List

Hallmark Channel is set to amplify the merriment of Christmas with a list of cheerful holiday films lined up for the season. One Royal Holiday is one of the Hallmark special holiday films. One Royal Holiday cast includes some of the top actors like Laura Osnes to Aaron Tveit. Here are details about One Royal Holiday cast and crew. Read on to know.

The cast of One Royal Holiday

1 Laura Osnes as Anna

The American actor and singer Laura Osnes essays the role of Anna in the film. She is known for her work on the Broadway stage and has starred in several television shows such as Elementary, A Capital Fourth, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. She has also become a famous face of Hallmark Channel as she starred in the films In the Key of Love and A Homecoming for the Holidays.

2 Aaron Tveit as James

Aaron Tveit portrays the role of James, one of One Royal Holiday characters. Tveit garnered popularity for his roles of Gabe in Next to Normal, Frank Abagnale Jr in the stage version of Catch Me If You Can and Christian in Moulin Rouge. He also received a 2020 Tony Award nomination for the Best Actor in a musical. Tveit has also portrayed the role of Enjolras in the film Les Miserables. The actor also featured in several television shows such as Gossip Girl, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Fight and Graceland.

3 Krystal Joy Brown as Sara

Krystal Brown essays the role of Sara in One Royal Holiday. The actor is known for her portrayal of Diana Ross in the Broadway musical Motown: The Musical. Other films that feature Krystal Joy Brown include Castle, Deadbeat, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Sydney to the Max.

More about One Royal Holiday

The rest of the One Royal Holiday cast includes Tom McGowan, Victoria Clark, Bradley Rose and Geraldine Leer. The television film was written by Julie Sherman Wolfe while the film was directed by Dustin Rikert. One Royal Holiday was produced by Colin Theys and Andrew Gernhard. The plot revolves around Anna who offers a stranded mother and son shelter during a blizzard. However, she realizes that they belong to the Royal Family of Galwick.

