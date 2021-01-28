Oprah Winfrey's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well Do You Know The Media Icon

Quick links:
Legendary actor, producer, author, philanthropist and orator, Oprah Winfrey has turned all of 67 years today. The television personality, ever since her entry into the western entertainment industry, has gone on to wear various metaphorical hats. So, on the occasion of Oprah Winfrey's birthday, a quiz based on her life and career has been curated so that the readers can assess as to how up-to-date are they with Oprah Winfrey's trivia and how much do they know about Oprah Winfrey's family, amongst others. Take Oprah Winfrey's quiz below and find out how well do you know the figure who is considered to be an American icon.
Also Read: Ariel Winter's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Modern Family' Star
a) 13
b) 19
c) 12
d) 17
a) $1.2 billion
b) $980 Million
c) $2 billion
d) $2.5 billion
a) 13
b) 19
c) 16
d) 21
Also Read: Riya Sen's Birthday: Take A Quiz On The Lesser Known Facts About The Actor
a) Chewing Gum
b) Pineapple on Pizza
c) Lack of Wi-Fi in places
d) Telemarketers
a) How To Win Friends And Influence People
b) To Kill A Mockingbird
c) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People
d) The Intelligent Investor
a) Orpah
b) Gail
c) Shanice
d) Aaliyah
a) Gucci Handbags
b) Ralph Lauren Towels
c) A Maserati
d) A plus house in Los Angeles
a) 1990
b) 1977
c) 1986
d) 1993
Also Read: Namrata Shirodkar’s Birthday: Trivia Quiz On The Lesser-known Facts About The Actor
a) Roger Ebert
b) Andrew Sarris
c) Peter Travers
d) André Bazin
a) Maui
b) Illinois
c) Wisconsin
d) Minnesota
a) 38
b) 46
c) 43
d) 51
a) 19 years
b) 23 years
c) 27 years
d) 25 years
a) Purple Heart
b) The Congressional Gold Medal
c) President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service
d) The Presidential Medal of Freedom
a) Pisces
b) Libra
c) Aquarius
d) Taurus
a) University of Tennesse
b) University of Chicago
c) Morehouse College
d) Tennessee State University
Also Read: Tovino Thomas' Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz About The Actor And Test Your Knowledge
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.