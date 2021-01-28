Oprah Winfrey's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well Do You Know The Media Icon

Legendary actor, producer, author, philanthropist and orator, Oprah Winfrey has turned all of 67 years today. The television personality, ever since her entry into the western entertainment industry, has gone on to wear various metaphorical hats. So, on the occasion of Oprah Winfrey's birthday, a quiz based on her life and career has been curated so that the readers can assess as to how up-to-date are they with Oprah Winfrey's trivia and how much do they know about Oprah Winfrey's family, amongst others. Take Oprah Winfrey's quiz below and find out how well do you know the figure who is considered to be an American icon.

Oprah Winfrey's birthday quiz:

1) At what age did At age did Winfrey won the Miss Black Tennessee beauty pageant?

a) 13

b) 19

c) 12

d) 17

2) What is Oprah Winfrey's Net Worth estimated to be as of today?

a) $1.2 billion

b) $980 Million

c) $2 billion

d) $2.5 billion

3) At what age did Oprah begin her job as a news anchor at Nashville's WTVF-TV?

a) 13

b) 19

c) 16

d) 21

4) What is the one thing that Oprah Winfrey isn't fond of?

a) Chewing Gum

b) Pineapple on Pizza

c) Lack of Wi-Fi in places

d) Telemarketers

5) Which is Oprah Winfrey's favourite book?

a) How To Win Friends And Influence People

b) To Kill A Mockingbird

c) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

d) The Intelligent Investor

6) What is Oprah Winfrey's name on her birth certificate?

a) Orpah

b) Gail

c) Shanice

d) Aaliyah

7) What was the first luxury item that she ever purchased?

a) Gucci Handbags

b) Ralph Lauren Towels

c) A Maserati

d) A plus house in Los Angeles

8) Since which year has Oprah Winfrey been with her partner, Stedman Graham?

a) 1990

b) 1977

c) 1986

d) 1993

9) Which noted film critic did Oprah Winfrey date back in the day?

a) Roger Ebert

b) Andrew Sarris

c) Peter Travers

d) André Bazin

10) Oprah Winfrey owns a farm. Where is it located?

a) Maui

b) Illinois

c) Wisconsin

d) Minnesota

11) At what age did Oprah Winfrey get her ears pierced?

a) 38

b) 46

c) 43

d) 51

12) For how long was The Oprah Winfrey Show on air?

a) 19 years

b) 23 years

c) 27 years

d) 25 years

13) Which civilian honor was Oprah Winfrey presented with by Barack Obama?

a) Purple Heart

b) The Congressional Gold Medal

c) President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service

d) The Presidential Medal of Freedom

14) What is Oprah Winfrey's Zodiac Sign?

a) Pisces

b) Libra

c) Aquarius

d) Taurus

15) Which university did she graduate from?

a) University of Tennesse

b) University of Chicago

c) Morehouse College

d) Tennessee State University

Answers: 1-d, 2-d, 3-b, 4-a, 5-b, 6-a, 7-b, 8-c, 9-a, 10-a, 11-d, 12-d, 13-d, 14-c, 15-d

