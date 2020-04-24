Outer Banks Filming Locations: Where Was Netflix's 'Outer Banks' Filmed?

Outer Banks is a new action-adventure mystery series that can be streamed on Netflix. Apart from the intriguing plotline of the series that kept everyone glued to their screens, the locations at which the season was shot at caught everyone’s eyes as they made notes for their holiday destinations. Read on to know where the show been shot and where those beautiful locations are.

Where was 'Outer Banks' filmed?

Outer Banks is a real location made of a group of islands located in North Carolina. The location is famous for surfing and for spending time by the beach over the summer. However, the series has been filmed in Charleston, South Carolina. According to reports from media portals, Outer Banks was originally set to be filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. The show ended up changing locations due to anti-LGBTQ legislation dating back to 2016's House Bill 2.

In an interview with a media portal, co-creator Jonas Pate told them that when they scripted the series, they were sure about shooting it in Wilmington. Further, Jonas added to the statements that Netflix executives made the right decision to insist on inclusivity and they all agreed with them completely.

Talking about the shooting location, Jonas Pate told a media portal that since they were creating a fictional town, it was easier for them to recreate visual landscapes the way they wanted. He further said that Charleston is beautiful but it is a rapidly growing city, so they had to cherry-pick pieces of it. The show makers took those narrow snapshots and pieced them together to create the fictional world they portrayed on the screen.

Image Credits: Outer Backs Instagram

